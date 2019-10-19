WATERLOO — DeKalb’s football team kept the ball away from an explosive Leo squad for more than 12 minutes before scoring early in the third quarter.
When the Lions finally touched the ball, they turned some big plays into 21 fourth-quarter points for a 42-19 win over the Barons at Cecil E. Young Field Friday.
The Barons will need to clean up some aspects of its game heading into sectional play, according to head coach Pete Kempf.
“I was proud of how we came out, but I wasn’t proud of how we did a lot of simple things: mental errors up front with our offensive line, bad pursuit angles and tackling,” Kempf said.
“That’s not characteristic of who we are,” he said. “You’re not going to beat good teams.
“What we’ve done this season at 7-2 is an accomplishment. The two games we lost, we just didn’t play,” Kempf continued. “We’ve got a lot to improve on, and we’re going to go back and come in (today), go to work and get ready to beat a Columbia City team.”
Peyton Wall and Peyton McHale did much of the damage for the Lions (8-1 overall, 6-1 in Northeast 8 play).
Wall scored three touchdowns in three different ways: a 48-yard pass from sophomore quarterback Jackson Barbour; a 13-yard run and a 50-yard kickoff return when DeKalb attempted an onside kick late in the game.
McHale scored twice: an 18-yard run on a reverse hand-off from Wall and a 14-yard pass reception from Barbour.
It was DeKalb (7-2 overall, 5-2 in NE8) that struck first, however.
Senior Landon Miller scored from the two on a toss sweep play after running for 30 yards on six previous attempts. Kai Zacharias booted the extra point to give the Barons a 7-0 lead with 2 minutes, 49 seconds left in the opening quarter.
Leo responded on its second possession of the game.
First, the Lions recovered a squib kick near midfield. A pass play from Barbour to senior Cameron Livingston covered 24 yards, setting up McHale’s 18-yard run with 24.8 seconds left. Carson McCauley’s kick evened the score.
Leo’s defense went to work, forcing a three-and-out and regaining the ball at its own 45.
On third-and-long, Barbour’s pass to Kaeden Miller fell incomplete, but DeKalb was flagged for pass interference on the play, giving the Lions first down at the Baron 42.
Later, DeKalb’s Tylar Pomeroy sacked Barbour for a loss, but on the next play, the Lion quarterback dumped a short pass to Wall. Wall did the rest, making a couple of tacklers miss and taking it the rest of the way for a 48-yard TD pass.
Leo missed the extra point, but led 13-7 with 7:33 left in the half.
The Lions got the ball back with 1:22 left, and found the end zone once again.
Barbour and Livington hooked up for 27 yards to the Baron 14. McHale scored on the next play on another pass from Barbour. Barbour’s conversion pass to Wall made it 21-7 with 9.9 seconds left.
Taking the second-half kickoff, DeKalb relied on the ground-and-pound philosophy, using up every second of the quarter before Evan Eshbach scored from the one early in the fourth.
During that possession, the Barons executed a drive-preserving fake punt run by Pomeroy for five yards. The extra point failed, but the Barons were within a touchdown at 21-13 with plenty of time left.
Wall and his Lion teammates wasted little time in putting the game away.
Wall scored from 13 yards out with 6:41 to play, and the PAT made it 28-13.
Two plays later, Wall intercepted an Eshbach pass, setting up Owen Lantz’s 4-yard run with 2:46 to play. The kick extended the lead to 35-13.
Eshbach converted two quick passes — both to Zacharias — covering 80 yards in 29 seconds as DeKalb tried to respond. The conversion failed.
The Barons attempted an onside kick, but Wall recovered it on one hop and returned it 50 yards for the final score of the game with 1:58 to play.
“The score isn’t indicative of the game. It’s within a touchdown at the end of the third, start of the fourth,” Kempf said. “We had to do some things and that put them in good situations and we didn’t execute when we had to.
“This game, we lost in the first half. We’re trying to come back against a good team, and we came out and scored in the third quarter.
“We did what we had to do and defined who we are up front,” Kempf said. “We just didn’t finish the game like we needed to win.”
The teams drew on opposite sides of the Class 4A Sectional 19 bracket. DeKalb hosts Columbia City Friday and Leo hosts Angola.
