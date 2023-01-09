KENDALLVILLE — East Noble’s varsity wrestling team was second in its home invitational on Saturday with 191.5 points.
Elkhart won the invite with 226.5 points. Lakeland was fifth with 148, Fremont finished seventh with 91, East Noble’s junior varsity team was ninth with 82, Churubusco was 10th with 45 and Westview was 12th with 16 points.
Dallas Plattner was the lone weight class champion for the EN varsity team as he won the 152-pound title. He won all three of his matches on the day. He started by pinning Westview’s Jayce Brandenberger in 3 minutes, 21 seconds, then won a 9-3 decision over Jimtown’s Kaden Rogers in a semifinal match. Plattner defeated Manchester’s Isaiah Burlingame 10-8 in overtime in the championship match.
Knight Rylee Biddle was second at 138. He was 2-1 with a pin in the tournament. He was pinned by Lakeland’s Gabe Miller in the championship match.
Five East Noble wrestlers placed third in their respective weight classes: Ayman Ahmed at 120, Cody Biddle at 145, Jacob Everson at 170, Connor Leins at 182 and Zack Leighty at 285.
Thirteen Knights placed. Tommy Brinker was fourth at 113. Ameer Ahmed (126) and Alex Sprague (160) both finished fifth.
For the Lakers, Miller was one of four weight class champions. Zac Brown (113), Keegan Schlabach (126) and Brady Schiffli (145) also won championships. They were all 3-0 on the day. Miller and Schiffli each had three pins, and Schlabach had two pins in remaining undefeated at 28-0.
Schlabach defeated Fremont’s Zak Pica 5-0 in the 126 championship. Schiffli (22-3) pinned Ben Barker from the East Noble JV team in 5:35 in the 145 final. Brown won a 12-2 major decision over Jimtown’s Alex Moyer for the 113 championship.
Also placing for Lakeland were Chris Dominguez (120) and Ben Martin (170) in fourth place and Noah Owsley in fifth at 195.
For Fremont, Essiah Kamer was second at 132. Kamer and Pica were both 2-1 on the day with two pins. Kamer lost to Jimmie Mikey Kallimani 17-6 in the 132 championship match.
Ian Hawkins was fourth for the Eagles at 106.
For East Noble’s JV team, Keean Hess was fourth at 285 and Connor Mosley was fifth at 120.
Warner Ott was fourth at 195 and Case Krider finished fifth at 132 to lead Churubusco. Aidan Kohlheim (120) and Taven Schrock (285) both placed sixth for Westview.
John Dechant Goshen Invitational
At Goshen High, Central Noble finished third out of eight teams with 213.5 points.
The host RedHawks won 262,5, and Columbia City was second with 249.5.
Jaxon Copas was the Cougars’ lone champion, taking the 195 crown. After a forfeit in the quarterfinals, Copas pinned Goshen’s Luis Oseguera in 3:02 in the semifinals. Copas won a 4-3 decision over LaVille’s Paul Dewitt in the championship match.
CN had three runners-up: Charlie Fleshman at 106, Conner Fish at 113 and Payton Boots at 160. They all had forfeit wins in the quarters, then won their semifinal matches before losing in the final.
Boots was pinned by RedHawk Jonathan Flores in 4:21 in the 160 championship match. Fleshman lost a 6-5 decision to Izaac Driver in the 106 final, and Fish lost a 10-6 decision to Goshen’s Cole Hinkel in the 113 final.
Jaxon Kitchen (132), Hunter Wait (145), Damyan Duncan (152), Ethan Skinner (182) and Braxton Pieper (285) all finished third for Central Noble. In third-place matches, Pieper pinned LaVille’s Alex McFadden in 4:20, Skinner pinned Whitko’s Cody Adkins in 29 seconds, Duncan won by injury default over Goshen’s Rayhan Romo, Wait defeated Lancer Brock Gest 8-6 in overtime at 145, and Kitchen won 4-2 over RedHawk Dominic Ortiz at 132.
Tyler Broom (120), Sam Hoover (170) and Jonathon VanHalst (220) were fourth for the Cougars. Matthew Rockey was fifth at 138.
West Noble Super Duals
In Ligonier, the host Chargers went 3-2 and DeKalb’s junior varsity team was 1-4.
West Noble had wins over Bishop Luers (72-12), Bremen (63-15) and Concord (46-33). The Chargers lost to White Pigeon, Mich. (42-37), and NorthWood (51-24).
Tegan Clouse and Taiden Clouse were undefeated on Saturday to lead West Noble. Nolan Parks, Abraham Olvera and Mike LeCount all went 4-1. Gavin Christman, Joe Button, Kyler Slowke and Fernando Macias all went 3-2.
The JV Barons defeated Luers 36-24 and lost to White Pigeon (66-16), Fairfield (57-18), Plymouth (78-0) and Mishawaka Marian (60-21).
Plymouth won all five of its duals to win the meet. NorthWood was second as a result of defeating Fairfield 66-17. The Panthers and Falcons were both 4-1 on the day.
