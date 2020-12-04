Boys Basketball JV Cougars top Angola
ALBION — Central Noble’s junior varsity boys defeated Angola 45-38 on Thursday.
The Cougars responded to a big second quarter by the Hornets to get the home victory. Angola outscored CN 17-5 in the second stanza to take a 23-15 halftime lead, then the Cougars won the third quarter 18-5 to lead 33-28 going into the final period.
Aidan Dreibelbis led Central Noble with 15 points. Isaiah Gard had nine points, and Spencer Adams scored seven.
Dane Lantz had 16 points for Angola. Cameron McGee and Lane King each had six points.
M.S. Basketball
Central Noble 8th grade boys get started
EMMA — Central Noble’s eighth grade boys basketball team lost to Westview 41-31 Thursday.
Redick Zolman had nine points for the Cougars (2-4). Brody Morgan had seven points and Matthew Rockey scored six.
On Wednesday in Fremont, CN lost to the Eagles 39-27. Fremont trailed 17-16 at the half, then took control of the contest by winning the third quarter 17-6.
Carter Wilkinson had 13 points and Zolman scored seven for Central Noble.
The Cougars defeated Bethany Christian 36-21 during the Central Noble Invitational on Nov. 21 and beat Garrett 39-29 at home on Nov. 17.
Central Noble will host West Noble on Tuesday.
