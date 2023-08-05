Fremont’s had huge success in girls golf the last three seasons, and hopes a switch at the top won’t make a big difference.
Longtime assistant coach Scott Porath is taking over the head coaching job with Eric Wirick taking his place in the assistant’s position.
The Eagles went 14-1 a year ago and went undefeated in Northeast Corner Conference dual matches for the third season in a row. They also earned their third consecutive team berth in the East Noble Regional. They were 39-4 in dual matches overall the past three years.
“We’ve been blessed with the girls we’ve coached over the last decade, hard-working at school and on the course,” Porath said. “We have always had an upperclassman that has stepped up and led by example. The leadership has always been the key ingredient to the recipe and everyone else follows along and we all reap the rewards.”
The Eagles figure to be led by senior all-conference golfers Khloe Glendening and Presley Scott along with another returning letterwinner, sophomore Emery Laughlin.
Kenadee Porath and Reagan Rhodes were lost to graduation, but senior Kate Gannon, and sophomores Lily Coler and Valerie Geller hope to be ready to fill in the gaps. Sophomores Ella Kurner and Lela Wolf also figure to push for spots in the lineup.
Junior Karsen Rhodes, and sophomores Katie Ridenour and Lexi Lovell also look to contribute.
Here’s a look at other girls golf teams around the area.
DeKalb
Coach: James Fislar
The Barons have experience at the top of the lineup with junior Sophie Pfister, who played No. 2 behind KPC Media Group All-Area Prep of the Year Lillie Cone the past two seasons. Senior Kaitlin Traylor returns for her fourth season of varsity golf.
Sophomores Addi Roberts and Bella Karch, and freshmen Paige Williams, Grace Pfister and Jadan Tompkins will look to fill the other varsity spots.
“We’re pretty excited for the season,” said Fislar, now in his fourth year. “We can already tell the girls are in great golfing form coming out of the summer break.
“Sophie and Kaitlin will start where they left off last season with great leadership on and off the course to help the underclassmen to be very competitive in the Northeast 8 Conference and in northeast Indiana.”
East Noble
Coach: Jason Buchs
Freshman Lily Oburn figures to be the No. 1 player for the Knights and will join four returning starters: Makenna Strohm, Addison Eash, Emma Raatz and Kendall Belschner.
“I expect we’ll be more competitive and we’re looking forward to the season,” Buchs said.
Angola
Coach: Brian Miller
Angola will combine four returning letterwinners with some players who are new to the game and working to improve.
Brooke Shelburne, Taylor Shelburne, Sara Smith and River Spreuer all lettered last year for the Hornets.
Nadia Cline, Katie Crankshaw, Jayma DeLancey, Hope Rago and Cara Quick are also looking to contribute.
“I’m looking forward to working with our girls again this year,” Miller said. Most are still very new to the sport but have shown tremendous growth on the course. I’m excited to see the girls gaining confidence as they continue to improve.”
Garrett
Coach: Steve Orth
First-year coach Steve Orth will inherit two letterwinners and some incoming talent from Garrett’s middle school team, which won the Junior NECC title last spring.
Junior Emmah Moody, who was All-NECC last season, and sophomore Sydney Suelzer both lettered last season. Abbi Werling, Remi Winebrenner and Brenna Orth all helped the Locomotives to their trophy.
Junior Tori Hug and sophomore Christy Kirby will add depth.
“We’re a very young team with tremendous upside,” Steve Orth said. “The benefits of a great feeder system has helped us double our numbers from last year’s team.
“The future is bright for the Lady Railroaders over the next five years. Look for growth and major improvement.”
Churubusco
Coach: Steph Bowers
Bowers will build with four returning letterwinners in her fifth season of leading the Eagles.
Senior Libby Dreibelbis, junior Isis Bohde and sophomores Jillian Wright Ashlynn VanHouten are all back from last season.
Sophomore Ellie Driver and freshmen Amariah Van Horn, Delaney Ott, Sarah Peer and Naomi Bohde will also look to contribute.
“This year’s team is already working well together and looking forward to a great season,” Bowers said.
Lakeland
Coach: Cassidy Roush
The Lakers have the minimum of four players, led by seniors Caitlyn Miller and Lydia Trost. They’re joined by sophomores Kabella Watkins and Peyton Waldron.
“They have been working hard this spring and summer,” said Roush, now in her eighth season. “They all share a passion for golf and want to improve. The seniors are showing some great leadership skills that will be beneficial for our small team.”
Westview
Coach: Jeff Marchant
The Warriors hope to get to the minimum of four players.
For now, they’ll rely on returning letterwinners Danika Yoder, Lilyan Bennett and Becky Moore. Yoder is a senior and Bennett and Moore are sophomores.
Central Noble
Coach: Walter Buchs
The Cougars will have girls back on the links after a year hiatus and it is a resounding return with nine girls representing CN in its second season of existence.
Buchs sent the Cougar boys golf team in a competitive direction in his first season leading them this past spring. By word of mouth, some girls caught on to what the guys were learning and the fun they were having and wanted to give golf a try.
Seven of the nine girls who first signed up stuck with it. Buchs added two more girls to the team recently.
Seven of the nine girls are new to golf. Buchs, a Hamilton High School graduate and the brother of EN golf coach Jason Buchs, is excited to teach.
“I’m more than excited,” Walter Buchs said. “I love to coach the game of golf. You can’t ask for a better administration to work for. They want to see this program grow and has made this really fun for me.
“We’re going to struggle. We’re going to make mistakes. But if we keep working, I promise they will improve. And they bought into it.
The two players who made up the first CN girls golf team in 2021 are back in juniors Kali Koontz and Kayla Keirn.
The Cougars have two seniors in Janelle Halsey and Mya David. Halsey’s brother Hunter was part of Central Noble’s boys golf team as a freshman in the spring.
Two athletes will contribute in juniors Kensy Kimmel and Kennedy Vice. Freshmen Kirsten Owen is picking up things very quickly.
West Noble
Coach: Kris Underwood
Underwood, who has coached girls basketball and softball at West Noble, now tries his hand at girls golf.
The Chargers have six girls out so far in 2023 and Underwood is hoping for more.
The 2023 varsity roster so far includes Kaylie Ratliff, Lillian Lindsay, Aubrey Weigold, and Kenzie Krider. Lacy Leamon and Cloie Ulrey are in the mix as well.
Weigold and Leamon saw action in 2023. Ratliff and Krider are completely new to the game, and picked up a golf club for the first time on July 28, the first day of practice.
Hamilton
Coach: Brad Hennessey
The Marines will have one girl playing in freshman Bella Rivera. She tied for second in the girls’ Junior NECC Tournament last spring.
