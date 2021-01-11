BUNKER HILL — Freshmen Timmery Rutter from Eastside and Angelina Clay of Central Noble qualified for the Indiana Girls Wrestling State Finals Friday by placing in their weight classes Friday, Jan. 8 at the North Regional held at Maconaquah High School.
Rutter was third at 145 pounds and Clay placed fourth at 98 at the regional. The top four placers from the North and South Regionals qualified for the State Finals, which will take place this coming Friday at Hamilton Heights High School. The state wrestling will begin at 4 p.m.
This past Friday, Rutter had two pins in the first minute that sandwiched a semifinal loss at 145.
Rutter pinned Penn’s Zoe Reed in 44 seconds in a quarterfinal match, then was pinned by New Prairie’s Morgan Breeding in 1 minute, 34 seconds in the semifinals. Rutter bounced back by pinning Penn’s Clarissa Robles in 38 seconds in the third-place match.
At 98 pounds, Clay bounced back from a first-round loss with two wins to get to the third-place match. Clay pinned Penn’s Brooklyn Bennett in 45 seconds in her first consolation match, then punched her ticket to state with a 4-2 victory over Lake Central’s Kirsten Cortez in a consolation semifinal match.
Clay lost by technical fall 18-1 to Cowan’s Cricket Morey in the third-place match.
East Noble had two girls place sixth in Michie Richards at 132 and Hayley Kline at 145. They both had 2-2 records on the day.
Central Noble’s Kieandra DeWitt opened her regional tournament at 113 by pinning Hanover Central’s Naturelle Buikema in 1:35. But DeWitt was pinned in her next two matches and just missed placing.
Knight Jalyn Thompson lost both of her matches at 113.
Forty-six teams scored in the regional. East Noble finished 26th with 19 points. Rutter gave Eastside 17 points and the Blazers tied for 28th. CN was 35th with 15.
