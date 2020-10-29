From a bunch a week ago to just a handful area football teams remain. After tonight, at least two will be in a sectional championship.
In tonight’s sectional semifinals, a rivalry is renewed, a rematch from the regular season that hopes to be closer and a potential defensive battle in Baugo Township.
Class 4A, No. 19 East Noble at DeKalb
Records: Class 4A No. 15 East Noble 7-3, DeKalb 2-5
Media: WAWK 95.5 and 94.3 FM, Auburn Essential Services Your Community Network
Last meeting: The Knights defeated the Barons 42-14 in the sectional semifinals on Nov. 1, 2019 in Kendallville
The rivalry between East Noble and DeKalb has been one-sided for more than a decade. The Knights have won 15 in a row over the Barons, and the last time the boys from Waterloo were on the winning side was on Sept. 7, 2007 in a 34-28 win in overtime.
East Noble looks to continue the winning streak with its combination of running the ball on offense and playing stout on defense. The Knights’ Justin Marcellus surpassed the 1,000-yard mark for the season last week against Columbia City. He did so by racking up over 100 yards in the first half.
Rowan Zolman has been increasing his production on offense in recent weeks. He had three touchdown receptions last Friday and leads the team with eight for the year. Along with Marcellus, Zolman is a big-play threat the Barons will have to worry about.
East Noble’s defense has tightened up after allowing more than 20 points during a four-game stretch in the middle of the season. It’s allowed an average of 7.5 points per game in its last four games.
The Barons weren’t expected to be the Knights’ opponent in the second round, but turned the tables on Angola with a 7-0 win last week. The Barons had lost 55-18 in the season opener at Angola, but their defense played its best game of the season in the sectional win.
DeKalb had three weeks wiped out by COVID, including its scheduled regular-season meeting with the Knights. When they returned to play, the Barons went against arguably three of the four top teams in the Northeast 8 in Norwell, Leo and Columbia City.
The Barons have inserted sophomore Tegan Irk at quarterback. Most of his damage has been done getting the ball into the hands of DeKalb’s playmakers with passes to the flat or jet sweeps, no doubt points of emphasis in East Noble’s preparation this week.
DeKalb will need to find a way to control the ball and keep the ball out of the hands of the Knights. The Barons will also have to avoid turnovers after having four last week. It’s unlikely they’ll survive that many against East Noble.
Class 2A, No. 35 Prairie Heights at Eastside
Records: Prairie Heights 1-9, Class 2A No. 4 Eastside 9-1
Media: WTHD 105.5 FM; Streamed on ihsaatv.org. Can be accessed by iPhone, Android, Roku and Amazon firesticks.
Last meeting: The Blazers blanked the Panthers 69-0 on Sept. 25, 2020
The Panthers picked up their first win of the season over Woodlan last Friday, but they will be facing a whole different level of competition this week when they make the trip to Butler.
Prairie Heights should know what it is in for this Friday, because it has already faced Eastside this season. It was a performance the Panthers probably want to forget.
For the Panthers to pull off the upset, they will have to control the clock as much as possible and keep the Blazers’ potent offense on the sidelines. Heights will also have to get big plays from Sam Levitz, Luke Severe, Quintin Ross and Hunter Allen, who were all able to find the end zone last week.
To put it mildly, Eastside’s defense is stingy. Last week, according to team statistics the Blazers had 14 sacks against a once-beaten Bluffton team in a 40-7 win.
Statewide, Eastside is tied with Eastern (Greentown) for best defensive average, regardless of class, allowing 6.3 points per contest.
Senior Lane Cleckner leads the Blazers with 75 total tackles, including eight for losses and six sacks. Junior Kyler Bibbee has been involved in 74 tackles, and sophomore Dax Holman isn’t far behind with 69 tackles, including 6.5 for losses.
Senior Phoenix Smyth has 10 sacks. Sophomore Carsen Jacobs has picked off four passes while senior Lane Burns and junior Johnny Eck have three picks each.
The Blazer offense isn’t too bad either, averaging 38.4 points per contest.
Junior quarterback Laban Davis has thrown for 1,453 yards and 21 touchdowns while running for 991 yards and 14 scores.
Senior Matt Firestine has run for 639 yards and eight touchdowns. Wade Miller has caught 23 passes for 422 yards and seven TDs. Gavin Wallace has 22 catches for 405 yards and six scores. Burns has 16 catches for 380 yards and four TDs.
Class 3A, No. 26 West Noble at Jimtown
Records: West Noble 2-8, Jimtown 6-3
Last meeting: The Jimmies beat the Chargers 27-3 in the sectional semifinals on Oct. 28, 2016 in Ligonier
These two teams have played six times against one another, dating back their first matchup in 1969. The Jimmies hold a 6-0 series lead over the Chargers.
The Chargers knew going into last week’s 14-0 win over John Glenn was going to be a low-scoring game. For West Noble to make its way to a sectional championship, it’s going to have to keep tonight’s game against Jimtown a low-scoring battle.
John Glenn beat Jimtown 10-7 during the regular season, and it was the closest game the Jimmies have played this season.
West Noble held Glenn to 89 yards of total offense last week and forced three first-half turnovers. Peter Bradley and Braxton Pruitt were menaces on the defensive side of the ball and will have to do so against the Jimmies’ offense.
Jimtown’s Ethan Devol rushed for 197 yards against Garrett last week, and as a team, the Jimmies rushed for 293 yards.
