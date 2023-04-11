FORT WAYNE — A young Garrett High School softball team is looking to find its identity so far in 2023.
On Monday evening, the Railroaders showed some late fight, falling behind 10-0 at Carroll but battling back to cut the big deficit to 10-5 before the Chargers pulled away for a 15-5 win in a game halted after six innings due to the 10-run rule.
The Chargers (1-0) built that big early lead with a run in the bottom of the first, four each in the second and third, and a single run in the bottom of the fourth.
Carroll pounded out 10 hits on the night and drew 13 walks en route to the win in its 2023 opener.
Garrett just got one hit, that coming from Emma LaPato, who also drove in a run.
The Railroaders (0-3) rallied to halve the Carroll lead with two in the fifth and three in the sixth.
Garrett coach Julie DePew liked her team’s spirit in rallying late. “They weren’t ready to give up out there,” DePew said.
Carroll interim coach Allison Pannabecker said her team is still adjusting to a brand new lineup, with new faces in new places.
“We’re still working on our communication,” Pannabecker said.
The Chargers committed a pair of errors that led to a trio of Garrett runs.
The Chargers were happy to finally lift the lid on their 2023 season after seeing two pre-spring break contests postponed due to inclement weather.
Carroll’s Laney Conner went the distance in the circle for the Chargers, giving up five runs (just two earned) on one hit, fanning 12 but walking seven.
Addi Hupe led the Chargers at the plate, going 3-for-4 with a walk, two runs scored and three runs batted in. Olivia Wallace went 2-for-4 with three runs scored and one RBI.
Garrett hosts Columbia City in another nonconference contest Wednesday night. Carroll was slated to host Homestead on Tuesday and will travel to Warsaw on Wednesday.
