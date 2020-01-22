Girls Basketball
Kessler nominated for IBCA award
Eastside’s Sullivan Kessler nominated for Indiana Basketball Coaches Association-Subway Player of the Week for the week of Jan. 13-18.
DeKalb seventh grade wins
GARRETT — DeKalb’s seventh-grade team won 38-7 over Garrett Monday.
Ashley Cox and Lily Bailey had eight points each for the Barons. Lauren Kirkpatrick added four.
Kate Engelberth, Sophie Pfister, Tori Anderson, Sophia Jackson, Layla Irk and Breann Fordyce had two each.
