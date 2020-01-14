BUTLER — Central Noble’s boys and girls basketball teams claimed a doubleheader sweep in Northeast Corner Conference tournament play at Butler Tuesday.
The Cougars fought off the Eastside girls 41-38. The Central Noble boys defeated the Blazers 57-47.
They advance to quarterfinal round action at West Noble tonight. The Cougar girls will play Garrett, a 45-37 winner over West Noble. The Charger boys defeated Garrett 62-29.
Central Noble 41,
Eastside girls 38
With 36.3 seconds left in regulation, Cougar freshman Meghan Kiebel grabbed a rebound of a teammate’s missed free throw, scored and completed a three-point play in a thrilling opening game.
Immediately before, junior Bridgette Gray hit the front end of a bonus. With Eastside boxing out but not going after the rebound, Kiebel got there first, scored, and drew a foul. That made it 41-36 Cougars.
Eastside junior Sullivan Kessler scored on a backdoor layup with 19.5 seconds left, and the hosts had a chance to tie it when Gray missed both ends of a double bonus on Central Noble’s next possession.
The Blazers (13-4) called timeout to set up a potential tying shot, but a sticky Cougar defense prevented the hosts from getting off a quality shot before time ran out.
Kessler led all scorers with 15 points. Junior Jaiden Baker came off the bench to add eight points for Eastside and senior MacKensie Rieke also scored eight points.
Freshman Madison Vice paced Central Noble with 11 points. Kiebel scored nine points. Gray and junior Lydia Andrews had eight points each.
Central Noble opened up an eight-point lead on Gray’s rebound score with 3 minutes, 11 seconds left in the third.
Baker kept Eastside in it, hitting a pair of threes on consecutive possessions. The Cougars answered with threes from Gray and Andrews before the quarter ended.
The Blazers gradually cut into the lead.
Skyelar Kessler scored early in the fourth, and Sullivan Kessler drove the lane for two. Allyson King’s bucket in the lane with 4:43 to play had Eastside within two, 36-34.
Andrews hit a free throw and Sullivan Kessler scored in transition after a Cougar turnover to cut the CN lead to one.
Central Noble improved to 10-6 with the win.
Central Noble 57, Eastside boys 47
Sophomore Connor Essegian led all scorers with 22 points, and classmate Logan Gard added a dozen points as the Cougars advanced.
Central Noble (9-2) jumped out to a 17-9 lead after the opening quarter, and maintained that advantage most of the night.
A rebound score by Gavin Pfefferkorn, followed by Gabe Trevino’s three-pointer brought Eastside to within four, 18-14, with 5:02 left in the second quarter.
Later, after a Cougar turnover, Trevino sank a free throw, and after another miscue, added a rebound score to cut the deficit to one.
Essegian responded with a three, then stole the ball and scored. After an Eastside miss, Sawyer Yoder scored to push the Cougar lead to 25-17.
A Gard score in the paint midway through the third extended Central Noble’s lead to double digits, 37-27.
Trevino hit a three and later scored in transition after a Cougar turnover to cut the gap to five, 39-34. Central Noble led 43-36 heading into the fourth.
The Cougars pulled away again at 51-38, but Eastside got a score inside from Logan Fry and a steal and bucket from Noah Johnson with 2:02 to play.
Central Noble turned the ball over on its next two possessions, but Eastside couldn’t capitalize.
Two free throws each by Myles Smith and Ryan Schroeder put the margin back to double digits.
Trevino finished with 17 points to lead Eastside. Fry also reached double figures with 11.
Eastside fell to 4-7 with the loss.
