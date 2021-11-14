AUBURN — Lakewood Park’s girls survived the first flurry by Heritage Saturday night.
They were unable to come up with an answer for the second.
Ella Bickel pulled the Patriots out of a tie early in the fourth quarter by scoring seven straight points herself, and Shelby Schane drilled a three to complete a 10-1 run that sent Heritage to a 41-30 victory.
Lakewood Park Christian (0-4) led most of the third quarter, and briefly pushed its margin to six on a three by Grace Kamleiter. Bickel and Schane had threes during a 10-0 spurt by the Patriots before the Panthers tied it 29-29 with Sam Hartz scoring off a Jade Carnahan feed, and Maddi Beck going the distance with a steal.
That’s when Bickel, who scored a game-best 17 points, took over. She scored on an inbounds play, took the ball to the basket to score again, and then fired in a three to make it 36-29 with 4:09 left.
Grace Merkel hit one of two at the line for the Panthers with 2:43 to play, but the hosts would not score again, and Schane’s three put it out of reach. Bickel added two free throws for the finishing touch.
The Patriots (2-2) played much of the fourth quarter without their main post player, 6-foot senior Abby Zelt, who appeared to injure an ankle and stayed on the bench with an ice pack.
Carnahan led the Panthers with 11 points and nine rebounds, and Frannie Talarico added nine points. Beck had six steals and Ava McGrade had seven rebounds.
The Panthers held Heritage without a field goal for a nine-minute span, but couldn’t take advantage to spread out their lead. They led 16-15 at halftime on a three-point play by Carnahan in the final minute of the second quarter.
Heritage won the junior varsity game 42-20. Claire Moughler hit four threes for 12 points to lead the Panthers, and Sullivan Nolot had two threes for six points.
Lakewood Park will travel to Westview on Tuesday, then host Southern Wells on Thursday.
