Gymnastics
Local gymnasts compete for Tri-State
ANGOLA — Local gymnasts competed for Tri-State Gymnastics in the Walk of Fame meet recently.
Paige Fillenwarth of Waterloo was the all-around champion in XCEL Platinum (36.6). The took second in the beam (9.15), tied for second in the vault (9.3), tied for third in the floor (9.3) and was fourth in the bars (8.85). Hannah Sweitzer of Auburn won the floor (9.7). She was also third in the all-around (37), tied for third in the beam (9.15), took fourth in the bars (9.0) and tied for fifth in the vault (9.15).
Allison Freudenberger of Auburn was sixth in the floor (9.2) in XCEL Gold. Nevaeh Wilson of Ashley took fourth in the bars (9.15).
In XCEL Bronze competition, Rylee Lingo of Hamilton tied for fifth in the beam (9.0) and was sixth in the vault (8.7).
DeAnna Waldon of Auburn tied for second in the floor at Level 3 (9.3). She was also sixth in the vault (9.05), seventh in the beam (8.75) and seventh in the all-around (35.65).
Local gymnasts competed for Tri-State Gymnastics in the Grand Rapids Classic recently.
Fillenwarth tied for second (9.375) in the floor and was seventh in the beam (9.125) in the XCEL Platinum competition.
