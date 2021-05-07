NEW HAVEN — The East Noble boys track team put it all together at the right time.
The Knights won the Northeast 8 Conference meet on Friday at New Haven High School with 115 team points.
“It feels awesome. This group has had a lot of success on the track. When they were freshman and sophomores (in 2019), it was the first time we won sectionals since 2011. Not having the season last year, we had a lot of expectations coming in with the amount of talent we had coming back,” East Noble boys track coach Cliff Hannon said. “This whole year, we’ve ran well in a lot of meets, but we haven’t put together a complete meet. Today, we ran a complete meet.”
Leo finished in second place with 112.5 points, followed by Bellmont at 104, New Haven 89, Columbia City 66, Huntington North 53, Norwell 49.5 and DeKalb 26.
A gusty performance during the meet came from East Noble’s Nolan Rhoades, who won the long jump at 20 feet, 4 ¾ inches and finished third in the high jump at 5-8. He rolled his ankle during the high jump and still had to run the final of the 110 hurdles. He finished third in the 110 hurdles at 17.24 seconds.
“He came out and gutted one of the toughest 110 hurdles I’ve ever seen,” Hannon said.
Rowan Zolman also had himself a day for the Knights. He won the high jump at 5-10, then came in third in the 100 at 11.61 and fifth in the 200 at 24.46. Zolman was also a part of the East Noble 4x100 relay team that won in a time of 44.4. Lucas Freeze, Nick Munson and Brett Christian were also on the relay team.
East Noble finished second in the 4x800 relay and third in the 4x400 relay.
Wesley Potts came in third in the 800 at 2:02.48, and Lucas Diehm took fourth in the 400 in 54.64 for East Noble.
One of the top athletes for the Baron boys was Nate Fillenworth, who finished fifth in the high jump at 5-6 and seventh in the 400. Braeden McIntire was fourth in the 800 at 2:01.15.
“I liked the effort from everyone. I felt a lot of people ran their personal bests and competed hard,” DeKalb coach Chris McGrew said. “Still have a lot of growth to do the next couple weeks.”
On the girls side, Leo was the champion with 133 team points. Huntington North finished second at 129, followed by Norwell with 94.5, East Noble 90, New Haven 77, DeKalb 39, Bellmont 37.5 and Columbia City 23.
“Our girls performed really well. We were projected fourth and got fourth place,” East Noble girls coach Andy Bell said.
The top performance for East Noble came in the pole vault. Senior Kylie Garton broke the school record, the conference record and became the first East Noble girl to win conference in the pole vault with her vault of 10-8.
Emma Forker performed well for the Knights. She placed second in the long jump at 16-3, third in the 100 at 13.35 and fourth in the 200 at 28.35. Morgan Walz placed second in the high jump at 4-10. Mariah Maley placed third in the 300 hurdles at 49.59, Anna Becker took fourth in the 400 at 1:04.25, and Kayla Carpenter finished fifth in the 800 at 2:35.08.
For the Barons, Lydia Bennett finished sixth in the 1,600 at 5:26.48 and fifth in the 3,200 at 11:56.57. Riley Winebrenner placed fourth in the 3,200 in 11:42.28.
Scout Warner finished fifth in the high jump at 4-8. Sarah Brown and Carla Hicks, placed fourth at 31-10 and fifth at 31-2 ½, respectively, in the shot put. Morgann Leslie finished fifth in the long jump at 14-6.
