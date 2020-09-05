Boys Tennis
AHS tops Cougars for
Hottell’s 100th career win
ALBION — Angola defeated Central Noble 5-0 in a Northeast Corner Conference dual Friday night. It was the Hornets’ first victory of the season, and 100th career victory for Scott Hottell as Angola boys coach.
Hornet senior Trevyn Towers won his match at No. 1 singles 6-2, 6-2. Freshman Caleb Biernat won his No. 2 singles match 6-1, 6-2. Marcus Miller and Jacob Pontorno won at No. 1 doubles 6-0, 6-0, and juniors Aiden Koch and Connor Libey prevailed 6-2, 6-0 at No. 2 doubles.
Angola’s Lucas Nelson won by forfeit at No. 3 singles.
Warriors defeat Eagles
EMMA — Westview won 5-0 over Churubusco in a Northeast Corner Conference dual Friday. The Warriors won all of their matches in straight sets.
Westview 5, Churubusco 0
Singles: 1. Isaiah Hostetler (WV) def. Brett Barkley 6-0, 6-0. 2. Tim Brandenberger (WV) def. Bradie Crick 6-0, 6-3. 3. Jethro Hostetler (WV) def. Gavin Haberstock 6-2, 7-6.
Doubles: 1. Will Clark-Brady Hostetler (WV) def. Tyler Miller-Luke Wilson 6-1, 6-1. 2. Isaac Rogers-Kendall Schwartz (WV) def. Mason Young-Garrett Wymer 6-1, 6-1.
Girls Soccer
Warriors 1-1 at
Concord Tournament
DUNLAP — Westview bounced back from an 8-0 loss to Class 2A top-ranked Mishawaka Marian to beat New Prairie 9-1 at the Concord Tournament Saturday.
Paige Schwartz had three goals and three assists to lead the Warriors (3-2-1) over New Prairie. Addie Bender also had the hat trick.
Paige Riegsecker and Andrea Miller each had a goal and an assist for Westview. Jocelynn Schrock had a goal and Alexis Miller had an assist.
Against Marian, Hailee Caldwell made 15 saves in goal for Westview.
On Friday in Elkhart, Westview lost to Elkhart Christian Academy 6-1.
In other area action Saturday, Central Noble tied Lakeland Christian at 1 in Winona Lake.
Girls Golf
Record-setting senior
night for Lakers
LAGRANGE — Lakeland shot a new program record for nine holes in defeating Northeast Corner Conference rivals Garrett and Westview Friday at Heron Creek.
The Lakers fired 161 and beat their previous record by seven strokes. The Railroaders had 201, and the Warriors shot 213.
Seniors Madison Keil and Sadie Edsall both shot personal bests for Lakeland. Keil was medalist with a 2-under par 33, and Edsall fired a 39.
Bailey Hartsough shot 43, and classmate Tatum Retterbush had 46 for the Lakers. Kylie Watkins also shot 46.
On the junior varsity side, Lakeland’s Brooke Retterbush also had a PR with a 45. Amelia Trump had 57.
EN tops Norwell
KENDALLVILLE — East Noble defeated Norwell 190-217 in a Northeast 8 Conference match Friday at Noble Hawk Golf Links.
Carly Turner and Jasmine Freeman shot 44s for EN and shared medalist honors. Kayla Desper had 50 and Gracie Schoof shot 52.
Colin Caylor led Norwell with 51.
Volleyball
Knights handle Westview
KENDALLVILLE — East Noble swept Westview in a nonconference match Saturday at the Big Blue Pit. The scores were 25-20, 25-11, 25-13.
The Knights defeated the Warriors in two sets in the junior varsity match.
Boys Soccer
Hornets lose to Luers
ANGOLA — Angola lost to Bishop Luers 2-0 on Saturday. AHS is 3-2-1 overall
The Hornets and the Knights played to a 2-2 tie in the junior varsity match.
