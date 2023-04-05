Girls Prep Tennis Lakewood Park tops Eagles
FREMONT — Lakewood Park defeated Fremont 4-1 in the opening dual for both teams Tuesday.
The Panthers had straight-set wins in all singles matches. Picking up the wins for LPC were Lauren Korte at No. 1, Olivia Crider at No. 2, and Lilly Reischies at No. 3.
Fremont won the junior varsity dual 3-1. All three Eagles wins came in singles from Katie McElhoe at No. 1, Brooke Squires at No. 2 and Emery Laughlin at No. 3.
Lakewood Park 4, Fremont 1
Singles: Lauren Korte (LP) def. Delaney Bock 6-0, 6-1. 2. Olivia Crider (LP) def. Chloe Hilvers 7-5, 6-2. 3. Lilly Reischies (LP) def. Ayrianne Gaskill 6-2, 6-3.
Doubles: 1. Erica Cain-Andrea Barry (F) def. Mia MacFarlane-Campbell Warner 7-5, 3-6, 6-4. 2. Ava Black-Lucille Rolf (LP) def. Kacy Squires-Sydney Burkholder 6-3, 7-6 (8-6).
Prep Baseball EN wins season opener at AHS
ANGOLA — East Noble defeated Angola 9-6 in the season-opening game for both teams Monday.
The Knights overcome 10 walks from their pitchers and stole eight bases.
Cole Strick and Owen Ritchie each reached base three times and had two hits for East Noble. Strick was hit by a pitch, doubled, drove in a run and scored three runs. Ritchie and Gunner Wiley each stole two bases.
Hunter Wiley homered and drove in two runs for the Knights. Junior Luke Mast was the starting and winning pitcher, allowing one earned run and two hits over the first four innings, walking three and striking out eight.
Jack Archbold and Korbin Roan each had two hits and an RBI for the Hornets. Archbold also scored a run. Payton Fulton walked three times, doubled, scored a run and drove in a run. Alec Bixler was the starting and losing pitcher.
Lakers best LPC
AUBURN — Lakeland defeated Lakewood Park 12-3 on Monday.
The Lakers outhit the Panthers 7-6. LPC committed five errors.
Kayden Kirtley drove in two runs for the Panthers. Corbin White had two hits and an RBI. White and Carson Boles combined for six strikeouts pitching.
Prep Softball Blazers win at Edgerton
EDGERTON, Ohio — Eastside improved to 4-0 on the young season with a 13-4 victory over Edgerton on Monday.
College Baseball Thunder prevail over Bulldogs in 15 innings in MIAA contest
ANGOLA — There was bonus baseball on Tuesday afternoon at Jannen Field on the Trine University campus.
A lot of bonus baseball, actually.
Trine got a bases-loaded walk-off single from Dalton Nikirk in the bottom of the 15th inning to propel the Thunder to a 6-5 win over Adrian in a Michigan Intercollegiate Athletic Association game.
With the win, the Thunder improved to 12-0 (3-0 MIAA).
The Thunder used four pitchers on the afternoon, starting with Kade Keele, who went four innings and gave up the first four Adrian runs (just one earned). Thunder closer Noah Brettin also logged four complete innings, giving up just one run on four hits while striking out a pair.
It was Jack Villarreal earning the win, his first of the year, with four innings of shutout 2-hit relief.
Trine got out to an early 3-1 lead in this one, but Adrian (10-12, 2-2) took a 4-3 lead with three in the top of the fourth.
Trine retook the lead at 5-4 in the bottom of the fifth on a two-RBI double by Cory Erbskorn.
The Bulldogs knotted it at 5 in the top of the eighth on a solo shot by Jack Boike — and then the two teams traded goose eggs for the next innings until the Thunder struck for two-out magic on Nikirk’s walk-off single in the home half of the 16th with daylight rapidly waning.
The contest took three hours and 59 minutes.
Erbskorn led a 12-hit Trine attack, going 4-for-7 with a run scored and three RBIs. Nikirk was 3-for-7 with a run scored and two RBIs. Robert Kortas went 2-for-4 with an RBI.
Trine returns to action on Friday with a 4 p.m. game at home against Kalamazoo.
College Tennis Thunder women outpace Adrian
ANGOLA — Trine earned a convincing 8-1 win over visiting Adrian College in a Michigan Intercollegiate Athletic Association dual meet Tuesday afternoon.
The Thunder (10-3) took all three doubles matches, giving up their only point of the afternoon at No. 2 singles.
Trine returns to action Friday afternoon at Hope College. First match is set for 4 p.m.
Trine 8, Adrian 1
Singles: 1. Eva Morales (T) def. Kayla Weller 7-5, 6-3. 2. Amanda Szymborski (Adr) def. Bekah Trent 6-4, 6-3. 3. Elina Locane (T) def. Jada Zerlaut 6-1, 6-3. 4. Emilee Bassett (T) def. Elizabeth Hill 4-6, 6-4, 1-0 (10-6). 5. Alexis Maloney (T) def. Heather Binion 6-0, 6-0. 6. Bailey Pelliccia (T) def. Bronwyn McAlindon 6-2, 6-1.
Doubles: 1. Trent-Locane (T) def. Hill-Szymborski 8-7 (7-5). 2. Bassett-Maloney (T) def. Weller-Zerlaut 8-6. 3. Morales-Pelliccia (T) def. Holly Hall-Stoldt 8-2.
College Softball Hill’s heroics lead to national player of the week nod
LOUISVILLE, Ky — Trine freshman Debbie Hill was named Player of the Week by the National Fastpitch Coaches Association, the first POW nod for a Thunder player since 2015. Hill joins just two other members in program history to earn either NFCA pitcher or player of the week honors.
Hill was also named MIAA Position Player of the Week on Monday.
Hill, a Whiteland product, had a hand in four Thunder run-rule victories on the week. Trine bested Anderson University, 21-1 and 11-3 at Anderson on Wednesday afternoon and followed that up with a Thursday doubleheader sweep of Spalding, 9-0 and 8-0.
The left-handed Hill tallied multiple hits in all four games and batted 8-for-12 (.667 batting average) for the week.
Dating back to last week, Hill is riding a five-game hitting streak. In total, Hill had five runs scored, seven RBIs, three doubles, four homeruns, two walks, an on-base percentage of .714 and an incredible slugging percentage of 1.917.
Hill is off to a blistering start. She currently ranks in the Top 10 nationally in multiple categories including home runs (7), home runs per game (0.39), doubles per game (0.39) and slugging percentage (1.000).
College Volleyball Haas nabs MCVL Defensive Athlete of Week honor
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa — For the third time in 2023, Hunter Haas of the Trine men’s volleyball team has earned the Midwest Collegiate Volleyball League’s Defensive Player of the Week.
Haas, a junior libero from Cincinnati, had a stellar weekend that included breaking his own school record for most digs in a match. Haas tallied 25 digs in a four-set loss to Wittenberg University, which broke the program record in digs in a match and was well above the previous mark for most digs in a four-set match. He added 12 more digs in a win at Mount St. Joseph University, 3-0.
Individually, Haas is the conference leader in total digs (250) and digs per set (3.47). He has not had a receiving error in his last six matches.
College Wrestling Trine’s Hawkins, Langeman honored for academic efforts
Trine’s Joey Langeman and Isaac Hawkins have been tabbed Scholar All-Americans by the National Wrestling Coaches Association.
Langeman is a 133-pounder from Carmel; Hawkins is a 149-pounder from Fremont.
Bowling Auburn Bowl high scores listed
AUBURN — Auburn Bowl has reported its best scores for the week of March 27.
Bowlers of the week were Steve Houser for men (169 pins over average), Willa Thompson for women (135) and Baylee Lynch for youth (108).
MEN: Moose — Rickey Lannet 267, 722 series, Travis Thompson 265, 734 series, Mike Handley 258, Jack Pfierman 257, Stan Woods 257, 700 series, Andy Vitale 255. Booster — Rob Wilson 289, Lucas Schutt 279, Dave Thies 267, 706 series, Stan Woods 257, Logan Sparkman 257. Friday Trio — Dan Hartleroad 279, 731 series, Mark Miller 267.
WOMEN: Moose — Willa Thompson 222, 591 series, Shelia Surfus 213, 517, Jade David 212, 554 series, Megan Books 200, 538 series, Ashley Eddingfield 523 series, Wilma Fuelling 515 series. Booster — Heather Newman 212, 619 series, Dawn Simmons 210, 541 series, Nycole Adcox 200, 521 series, Tasha Woodward 505 series. Thursday Ladies — Monica Dietrich 501 series.
YOUTH: Hayden Dibble 247, Elizabeth Jones 223, 598 series.
