NEW HAVEN — Five players from DeKalb and two from East Noble received honors on the All-Northeast 8 Conference volleyball team recently.
Hope Moring of DeKalb repeated as a first-team selection. Brenna Spangler and Paige Snider were second-team choices for the Barons, and Aiva Ring and Brooklyn Barkhaus received honorable mention.
East Noble was represented by two honorable mention choices, Kinsey Cole and Kylie Anderson.
Conference champion Bellmont led the first team with four selections, including repeat first-team choices Avery Ball and Emma McMahon.
AlL-NE8 Volleyball
FIRST TEAM
Bellmont — Avery Ball, Emma McMahon, Meg Saalfrank, Paige Busick. Leo — Chloe Pierce, Payton Rolfsen, Zoe Kovach. DeKalb — Hope Moring. Huntington North — Maisyn Robruck. Columbia City — Savanna Reed.
SECOND TEAM
DeKalb — Brenna Spangler, Paige Snider.Columbia City — Carlie Price, Mollie McCoy. Huntington North — Emma Holzinger. Leo — Gracen Norris, Keila Garton. New Haven — Katherina Koepke. Bellmont — Lauren Ross. Norwell — Mackinzie Toliver.
HONORABLE MENTION
New Haven — Alexandria Brant. DeKalb — Aiva Ring, Brooklyn Barkhaus. Norwell — Arianna Blinn, Nicole Hiday. Columbia City — Jill Whaley. East Noble — Kinsey Cole, Kylie Anderson.ntington North — Renee Greving.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.