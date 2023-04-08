WATERLOO — DeKalb’s boys and girls track teams took dual meet wins from Garrett Thursday.
The Baron boys won 71-60 and the Baron girls prevailed 76-55.
Landon Knowles won the 1,600 and 3,200 for the Baron boys. Other winners for DeKalb in the boys meet were Xavier Bell in the 100, Nate Fillenwarth in the 200, Tim O’Keefe in the 800, Wyatt Birch in the shot put and Nick Roberts in the long jump.
The Barons won the 4x100 and 4x800 relays.
For Garrett, Arturo Zeccina won the 400, Tyler Gater the high hurdles, Jaydin Stevens-DeWitt the intermediate hurdles, Graydon Clingan the discus, Jarmo Henschel the high jump and Nate Wells the pole vault.
Garrett took the 4x400.
Lydia Bennett won the 1,600 and 3,200 for the DeKalb girls. Myca Miller won the 100 intermediate hurdles, Scout Warner the high jump, Sam Slavin the pole vault, Jaylin Carroll the long jump and Breann Fordyce the discus.
DeKalb was first in the 4x100 and 4x800 relays.
The Garrett girls got first-place finishes from Katelynn Joseph in the 100, Brooklyn Jacobs in the 200, Aida Haynes in the 400, Addison Ebert in the 800, Kinleigh Smith in the 300 low hurdles and Addyson Trausch in the shot put.
Garrett won the 4x400 relay.
DeKalb boys 71, Garrett 60
100 — 1. Bell (DK) 11.6, 2. Roberts (DK) 11.7, 3. Gentis (DK) 11.7, 4. Penrod (DK) 11.71, 5. tie, Dobson (DK), Joachim (DK) 11.9, 7. King (DK) 12.0, 8. tie, Mahoney (DK), Nusbaum (Gar) 12.3, 10. Best (Gar) 12.4, 11. Langschwager (DK), Bahia (DK) 12.5, 13. Wilson (DK) 12.6, 14. Kochendorfer (Gar) 12.7, 15. Smith (DK) 12.9, 16. Griggs (DK) 13.0, 17. Galloway (DK) 13.2, 18. tie, England (DK), DeTray (DK) 13.4. 200 — 1. Fillenwarth (DK) 24.34, 2. Hallam (DK) 24.47, 3. Zeccina (Gar) 24.56, 4. Roberts (DK) 24.92, 5. Dobson (DK) 6. Schmidt (DK) 25.58, 7. Presswood (Gar) 25.63, 8. Nusbaum (Gar) 25.69, 9. Wilson (DK) 25.87, 10. King (DK) 26.1, 11. Mahoney (DK) 26.14, 12. Bahia (DK) 26.33, 13. McDowell (Gar) 26.45, 14. Langschwager (DK) 26.66, 15. Griggs (DK) 27.1, 16. DeTray (DK) 27.15, 17. Henschel (Gar) 27.33, 18. Galloway (DK) 27.94, 19. Smith (DK) 28.85, 20. Leco (DK) 28.88, 21. England (DK) 29.15, 22. Kochendorfer (Gar) 29.22. 400 — 1. Zeccina (Gar), 2. Presswood (Gar) 55.13, 3. Boltz (Gar) 55.44, 4. Bowser (Gar) 56.68, 5. Barton (DK) 56.97, 7. Merritt (DK) 59.13, 8. Haupert (DK) 59.59, 9. Meyer (DK) 1:00.12, 10. Molargik (Gar) 1:01.09, 11. Stuckey (DK) 1:02.32, 12. Kirby (Gar) 1:03.84, 13. Leon (Gar) 1:04.38. 800 — 1. O’Keefe (DK) 2:08.45, 2. Hefty (DK) 2:08.46, 3. Barton (DK) 2:25.4, 4. Boltz (Gar) 2:29.41, 5. Walden (Gar) 2:35.01, 6. Davis (Gar) 2:37.44, 7. Meyer (DK) 2:43.92, 8. Stuckey (DK) 2:47. 9. Kirby (Gar) 2:48.04, 10. Dirkson (Gar) 2:48.36, 11. Brown (Gar) 2:50.23, 12. Kochendorfer (Gar) 2:50.83, 13. Elkins (DK) 2:51.09, 14. Wheeler (Gar) 3:04.21, 15. Norrick (DK) 3:14.65, 16. Woolard (Gar) 3:35.81. 1,600 — 1. Knowles (DK) 4:50, 2. O’Keefe (DK) 4:54, 3. Abernathy (DK) 5:27, 4. Boltz (Gar) 5:43, 5. Davis (Gar) 5:48, 6. Stuckey (DK) 5:51, 7. Castro (Gar) 6:11, 8. Kochendorfer (Gar) 6:16, 8. Dirkson 6:26, 10. Wheeler (Gar) 6:56, 11. Woolard (Gar) 7:52. 3,200 — 1. Knowles (DK) 10:46, 2. Weller (Gar) 11:03, 3. Haupert (DK) 11:17, 4. Abernathy (DK) 11:50, 5. Hefty (DK) 12:04.97, 6. Kueber (Gar), 7. Castro (Gar) 13:07.
4x100 — 1. DeKalb 46.53, 2. DeKalb 48.09, 3. Garrett 48.97. 4x400 — 1. Garrett 3:43.41, 2. DeKalb 3:48.63, 3. Garrett 4:15.39. 4x800 — 1. DeKalb 8:40, 2. Garrett 8:59, 3. DeKalb 9:02, 4. Garrett 10:45. 110 High Hurdles — 1. Gater (Gar) 18.7, 2. Evans (DK) 19.1, 3. Fielden (Gar) 22.1, 4. England (DK) 22.4. 300 Intermediate Hurdles — 1. Stevens-DeWitt (Gar) 49.12, 2. Gater (Gar) 49.22, 3. Evans (DK) 49.63, 4. Fielden (Gar) 54.06, 5. Blaker (DK) 57.18, 6. England (DK) 59.03.
Shot put —1. Birch (DK) 43-4 1/2, 2. Hunt (Gar) 38-10, 3. N. Brown (DK) 38-2 1/2, 4. Bickley (Gar) 37-1 1/2, 5. Penrod (DK) 34-5 1/2, 6. O’Connor (Gar) 34-5, 7. C. Brown (DK) 34-4 1/2, 8. Clingan (Gar) 33-11 3/4, 9. Wolfe (Gar) 33-6 1/2, 10. Dunn (DK) 33-4, 11. Brockhouse (DK) 32-6 3/4, 12. T. Brown (DK) 31-11 1/2, 13. Curtis (Gar) 31-9 1/4, 14. Armstrong (DK) 30-2, 15. Tschebykin (DK) 29-6 1/4, 16. Worman (DK) 29-2 1/2, 17. King (DK) 29-1, 18. Chaney (Gar) 27-4 1/2, 19. Kracium (DK) 27-3 3/4, 20. Chaudhari (DK) 26-7, 21. Gibson (DK) 26-4 1/2, 22. Thomas (DK) 24-6 1/2, 23. Snyder (DK) 23-9 1/2, 24. Baldwin (Gar) 23-1, 25. Brand (DK) 21-11 1/2, 26. Reynolds (Gar) 21-1. Discus — 1. Clingan (Gar) 132-11, 2. T. Brown (DK) 121-11, 3. C. Brown (DK) 113-4, 4. Gibson (Gar) 106-5. High Jump — 1. Henschel (Gar) 5-8, 2. Wells (Gar) 5-6, 3. Penrod (DK) 5-6, 4. tie, A. Boltz (Gar), C. Boltz 5-2. Pole Vault — 1. Wells (Gar) 9-0, 2. Leon (Gar) 9-0. Long Jump —1. Roberts (DK) 18-7 3/4, 2. Zeccina (Gar) 18-7 1/4, 3. Bowser (Gar) 18-3 1/2, 4. Joachim (DK) 17-10, 5. Gater (Gar) 17-2, 6. King (DK) 17-0, 7. Stevens-DeWitt (Gar) 16- 1/4, 8. Best (Gar) 15-8 1/2, 9. Wallace (Gar) 15-7, 10. Leco (DK) 15-7.
DeKalb girls 76, Garrett 55
100 — 1. Joseph (Gar) 13.7, 2. Abbott (DK) 13.8, 3. Harrel (Gar) 13.9, 4. Schoenherr (DK) 14.0, 5. Cox (DK) 14.5, 6. Baker (Gar) 14.7, 7. J. Jarrett (DK) 14.72, 8. Helmkamp (Gar) 14.86, 9. tie, Davis (Gar), LaRue (DK) 14.9, 11. Jakson (DK) 15.3, 12. C. Jarrett (DK) 15.41, 13. Asfour (Gar) 15.6, 14. Hill (DK) 15.7, 15. Gordon (Gar) 15.72, 16. Brandon (DK) 15.97, 17. Adame (DK) 16.28, 18. Mosier (DK) 16.34, 19. Anderson (Gar) 16.57, 20. Denham (DK) 16.63, 21. Pinkerton (Gar) 17.8, 22. Knepper (Gar) 18.84. 200 — 1. Jacobs (Gar) 28.93, 2. Haynes (Gar) 29.25, 3. Carroll (DK) 29.94, 4. Abbott (DK) 30.54, 5. Tie, Harrel (Gar), Joseph (Gar) 30.56, 7. Helmkamp (Gar) 31.84, 8. Hill (DK) 32.16, 9. J. Jarrett (DK) 32.65, 10. Knepper (Gar) 32.77, 11. Tie, Asfour (Gar), C. Jarrett (DK) 33.9, 13. Davis (Gar) 33.62, 14. Jackson (DK) 33.72, 15. Hutton (Gar) 33.91, 16. Gordon (Gar) 34.08, 17. Denham (DK) 34.71, 18. Brandon (DK) 35.31, 19. Anderson (Gar) 35.72, 20. Adame (DK) 35.9, 22. Pinkerton (Gar) 38.62. 400 — 1. Haynes (Gar) 1:00.5, 2. Slavin (DK) 1:09.41, 3. Spiece (Gar) 1:12.22, 4. Sierra (Gar) 1:13.5, 5. Barkey (DK) 1:19.38, 6. Yoder (DK) 1:20.77, 7. Barton (DK) 1:24.94, 8. Gentis (DK) 1:27.87. 800 — 1. Ebert (Gar) 2:54.05, 2. Slavin (DK) 2:56.99, 3. Woodcox (DK) 3:06.73, 4. Yoder (DK) 3:12, 5. Barton (DK) 3:14.56, 6. Patino (DK) 3:19.67, 7. Gentis (DK) 3:20.04. 1,600 — 1. Bennett (DK) 5:32, 2. DeTray (DK) 5:40, 3. Ebert (Gar) 6:52, 4. Patino (DK) 7:15.
4x100 — 1. DeKalb 55.25, 2. Garrett 57.91. 4x400 — 1. Garrett 4:43.89, 2. DeKalb 4:54.88. 4x800 — 1. DeKalb 12:32. 100 Intermediate Hurdles — 1. Miller (DK) 16.9, 2. Smith (Gar) 17.1, 3. Warner (DK) 17.6, 4. Chalfant (DK) 19.6. 300 Low Hurdles — 1. Smith (Gar) 53.59, 2. Woodward (Gar) 58.96, 3. Harig (DK) 1:02.38.
Shot Put — 1. Trausch (Gar) 31-2 3/4, 2. B. Fordyce (DK) 29.5, 3. N. Fordyce (DK) 37-1 1/2, 4. Long (DK) 26-9 1/2, 5. Doster (DK) 20- 1/2, 6. Yarian (Gar) 18-8 1/2, 7. Best (Gar) 18-3 1/4, 8. Freeze (Gar) 14-2. Discus — 1. B. Fordyce (DK) 84-7, 2. N. Fordyce (Gar) 71-9, 3. Trausch (Gar) 70-10, 4. Phillips (DK) 62-1. High Jump — 1. Warner (DK) 5-1, 2. Schoenherr (DK) 5-0, 3. B. Fordyce (DK) 4-8. Pole Vault — 1. Slavin (DK) 6-0, 2. Joseph (Gar) 6-0. Long Jump — 1. Carroll (DK) 14-3 1/2, 2. Jacobs (Gar) 14-3 1/4, 3. Smith (Gar) 14-1 1/4, 4. Haynes (Gar) 13-5 1/2, 5. Harig (DK) 13-2, 6. Jackson (DK) 12-10 3/4, 7. C. Jarrett (DK) 13-7 1/2.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.