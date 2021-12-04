BENTON — At the Northeast Corner Conference Super Duals at Fairfield, three area wrestling teams finished the day unbeaten.
Garrett completed its day at 5-0, while Prairie Heights and Angola each ended the day at 4-0.
The Railroaders defeated Fremont 54-22, West Noble 63-16, Lakeland 62-11, Fairfield 54-21 and Westview 68-12.
Wrestlers who were undefeated on the day for Garrett were: Kameron Baker, Jovany Gomez, Jadyn Gilbert, Chase Leech, Chandler Minnich, Kaidin Colburn, Cody Bickley and Jesse Badger.
The Panthers defeated Fairfield 66-6, Eastside 76-3, West Noble 69-12 and Westview 78-6.
Finishing unbeaten for Prairie Heights were: Max Cook (1-0 at 106 pounds and 1-0 at 113 lbs, both by forfeit), Brody Hagewood (4-0 at 120 lbs), Gavin Roberts (4-0 at 126 lbs), Brock Hagewood (4-0 at 132 lbs), Sam Levitz (4-0 at 145 lbs), Kaleb Lounsbury (4-0 at 152 lbs), Luke Severe (4-0) and Hunter Allen (4-0 at 220 lbs).
The Hornets were victorious against Westview 67-0, Central Noble 47-33, Fairfield 47-34 and West Noble 60-15.
The undefeated wrestlers for Angola were: Kamaron Straw, Layne Pavka (4-0 at 120 lbs), Isaiah McCue (4-0 at 126 lbs), Brayden Hardley (4-0 at 132 lbs, Blake Denman (4-0 138 lbs), Josh Kunkle (4-0 at 152 lbs) and Brandon Villafuerte (4-0 at 285 lbs).
Fremont finished the day 3-1, defeating West Noble 51-21, Central Noble 52-21 and Fairfield 45-27.
Central Noble and Eastside each split their respective matches 2-2.
Lakeland, Fairfield and West Noble each recorded one victory for the day, with the Lakers finishing 1-3 while the Falcons and Chargers both finished 1-4. Westview finished the day at 0-5.
