LIGONIER — On. Oct. 1, the East Noble girls and DeKalb boys cross country teams won their respective Northeast 8 Conference championships, East Noble’s second straight and DeKalb’s first in 21 years.
This past Saturday at the West Noble Sectional, it was a very similar story for both teams as the two added yet another trophy to their trophy cases.
The Knights won their second straight sectional, while the Barons won their first since 2011, when current coach Mark Beckmann was on the team as a freshman.
In the girls’ meet, East Noble won with 22 points, far ahead of Angola’s second-place finish with 83 and West Noble’s third-place performance with 89. Westview placed fourth with 117 and DeKalb was 5th with 128 to also advance to the West Noble Regional.
Sophomore Addison Lindsey led the way for the Knights as she retained her individual title in 19:21.39, followed behind by freshman teammate Macey Colin in second at 20:00.66.
“It feels really good to be a sectional champion two years in a row,” Lindsey said. “I give the glory to God and I’m just so thankful for my ability to run. It was a little rough today because my body is used to running better in the heat. I was a little disappointed with my time, but I’m really thankful and very proud of how well our team did.”
Three more Knights finished in the top 10, with Rae David placing fourth (20:10.98), Chloe Gibson finishing sixth (20:17.11) and Lydia Keihn coming in ninth (20:36.11). Rachel Becker was 14th (20:50.17) and Julie Crow was 17th (21:04.77).
“I thought we did pretty good,” Knights coach Mark Liepe said. “Addison got tripped up at the beginning so she didn’t actually take over the lead until I don’t even know how far down the road. So that kind of threw her for a loop, but she worked her way out of it. For the rest of the girls, I thought that the cold did not affect them one bit. As long as it’s not brutal, the cold is good for us for sure.”
In the boys’ race, Landon Knowles led the Barons, finishing fifth in 16:50.98. The individual champion for the race was Westview freshman Noah Bontrager, who won in 16:13.13.
“I think I ran pretty well,” Knowles said. “The race went really fast, so just adapting to that and slowing down after the second mile, it really helped. When we huddled up, our whole thing today was that we have a job. You have to clock in and then you get paid at the end, so everyone has a job to do. And we all did it.”
It was a tight contest for the team title, as DeKalb’s 74 points narrowly held off West Noble’s 81 and Angola’s 86. Westview was fourth with 99 to advance to the regional, while Lakeland held off Churubusco on a sixth-runner tiebreaker to place fifth with 120.
“We knew it was going to be a close race,” Beckmann said. “There’s a lot of really good teams in the sectional here and we knew what positions we needed to be in and the guys were able to execute that plan.”
Matthias Hefty was the next top finisher for the Barons, as he placed 13th in 17:10.40, followed by Jaren McIntire in 15th (17:16.43), Timothy O’Keefe in 20th (17:37.15), Will Haupert in 21st (17:48.03), Gabe Barton in 31st (18:30.76) and Braylon Meyer in 40th (18:50.42).
Back in the girls’ race, Gracynn Hinkley led Angola in third at 20:05.88, with Jordan Davenport (13th in 20:49.50), Ava Budak (15th in 20:55.41) and Antalya Jackson (20th in 21:29.40) rounding out the top 20.
The Chargers were paced by Trinity Parson in eighth (20:32.71) and Elizabeth Christlieb in 10th (20:42.88). Their next two girls, Lucy Martin (21:06.92) and Rachel Klages (21:39.62) were 18th and 22nd.
Westview’s top two girls were side-by-side, with Bailey Manns coming in 11th (20:45.92) and Kiana Mast finishing 12th (20:48.65). Annagail Warrener was third for the Warriors in 25th (21:46.35).
DeKalb’s Abigail DeTray (5th in 20:11.67) and Lydia Bennett (7th in 20:25.31) each earned top 10 finishes, while Olivia Woodcox was 24th overall and third for the Barons in 21:44.12.
Regional qualifiers from non-qualifying teams were Fremont’s Hallie Shrewsburg (16th place in 21:01.76), Prairie Heights’ Katia Fernandez (19th in 21:07.05), Ashlynn Myers (21st in 21:35.39) and Christian Lewis (33rd in 22:19.35), Central Noble’s Allyssa Spohr (23rd in 21:43.58), Makenna Malcolm (26th in 21:53.81), Michaela Rinehold (28th in 22:00.63) and Adelaide Hopf (29th in 22:02.63), Eastside’s Chloe Buss (27th in 21:59.41) and Churubusco’s Marilyn Sajdak (30th in 22:07.47).
In the boys’ meet, Grant Flora led the Chargers with a second-place finish in 16:30.10. Isaac Silva was 11th in 17:09.90 and Nathan Shaw was 12th in 17:10.40.
Angola’s top finisher was Sam Yarnelle in sixth at 16:57.10, followed by Gavin Hinkley in ninth (17:06.15), Kaden Klink in 10th (17:07.79) and Cooper Enyeart in 17th (17:28.89).
Behind Bontrager, Westview’s next best finishers were Lyndon Miller in 19th (17:31.97), Adrian Miller in 25th (17:58.45) and Christien Noward in 26th (18:03.90).
Lakeland placed two in the top 10, with Caden Hostetler placing seventh (17:01.07) and Zeke Wachtman placing eighth (17:06.09).
Regional qualifiers from non-qualifying teams were Prairie Heights’ Hank Glasgo (third place in 16:40.02), Churubusco’s Wyatt Neireiter (fourth in 16:45.32), Corre Belcher (16th in 17:23.16), Evan Palmer (18th in 17:29.76) and Elijah Smith (34th in 18:35.05), East Noble’s Trey Warren (14th in 17:16.04) and Thomas Brinker (24th in 17:55.44), CN’s Malachi Malcolm (22nd in 17:51.68) and Kyle Knafel (39th in 18:46.24) and Eastside’s Andrew Strong (23rd in 17:55.32).
West Noble Sectional
GIRLS
Team Scores
East Noble 22, Angola 83, West Noble 89, Westview 117, DeKalb 128, Central Noble 148, Prairie Heights 179, Churubusco 197, Fremont 238, Eastside 255, Lakeland 275.
Individual results
1. Addison Lindsey (EN) 19:21.39. 2. Macey Colin (EN) 20:00.66. 3. Gracynn Hinkley (A) 20:05.88. 4. Rae David (EN) 20:10.98. 5. Abigail DeTray (DK) 20:11.67. 6. Chloe Gibson (EN) 20:17.39. 7. Lydia Bennett (DK) 20:25.31. 8. Trinity Parson (WN) 20:32.71. 9. Lydia Keihn (EN) 20:36.11. 10. Elizabeth Christlieb (WN) 20:42.88. 11. Bailey Manns (WV) 20:45.92. 12. Kiana Mast (WV) 20:48.65. 13. Jordan Davenport (A) 20:49.50. 14. Rachel Becker (EN) 20:50.17. 15. Ava Budak (A) 20:55.41. 16. Hallie Shrewsburg (F) 21:01.76. 17. Julie Crow (EN) 21:04.77. 18. Lucy Martin (WN) 21:06.92. 19. Katia Fernandez (PH) 21:07.05. 20. Antalya Jackson (A) 21:29.40. 21. Ashlynn Myers (PH) 21:35.39. 22. Rachel Klages (WN) 21:39.62. 23. Allyssa Spohr (CN) 21:43.58. 24. Olivia Woodcox (DK) 21:44.12. 25. Annagail Warrener (WV) 21:46.35. 26. Makenna Malcolm (CN) 21:53.81. 27. Chloe Buss (ES) 21:59.41. 28. Michaela Rinehold (CN) 22:00.63. 29. Adelaide Hopf (CN) 22:02.63. 30. Marilyn Sajdak (CH) 22:07.47. 31. Ava Bish (WN) 22:14.52. 32. Isabella Budak (A) 22:15.15. 33. Christian Lewis (PH) 22:19.35. 34. Gwendolynn Owsley (WV) 22:25.21. 35. Adelyn Rainsberger (WV) 22:27.50. 36. Regan Smith (ES) 22:47.87. 37. Jaelie Longardner (CH) 22:53.49. 38. Erika Lara (WN) 22:55.60. 39. Ella Elias (CH) 22:55.84. 40. Abigail McNamara (LL) 22:59.54. 41. Tapanga Tiffany (CH) 23:01.20. 42. Rose Peters (CN) 23:10.23. 43. Sammy Meyers (F) 23:14.21. 44. KaiLin Gentis (DK) 23:16.86. 45. Holly Schneider (A) 23:20.98. 46. Eden Mauck (WV) 23:21.03. 47. Lana Van Koevering (LL) 23:28.61. 48. Sydney Helbert (DK) 23:31.47. 49. MeiLin Gentis (DK) 23:34.96. 50. Jorja DeBolt (CH) 23:50.34. 51. Tara Wilkinson (LL) 23:52.15. 52. Breonna Glasgo (PH) 24:02.80. 53. Madison Vice (CN) 24:05.91. 54. Kaylyn Allshouse (PH) 24:26.65. 55. Britney Hostetler (PH) 24:34.40. 56. Taryn Brimhall (WN) 24:36.34. 57. Isabella Barton (DK) 24:38.22. 58. Makayla Gumbel (F) 24:41.89. 59. Natalie Gochenour (F) 24:49.64. 60. Caylee James (PH) 25:06.92. 61. Madelynn Yaros (ES) 25:22.49. 62. Alaska Gochenour (F) 25:23.13. 63. Destiny Bonecutter (ES) 25:56.72. 64. Eva Refeld (CH) 26:02.31. 65. Reese Weber (A) 26:27.19. 66. Laura Perez (CH) 26:31.78. 67. Chloe Sines (LL) 26:48.00. 68. Athena Fike (ES) 27:06.36. 69. Maria Miller (WV) 27:54.35. 70. Yunsol Lee (LL) 35:25.91.
BOYS
Team Scores
DeKalb 74, West Noble 81, Angola 86, Westview 99, Churubusco 120, Lakeland 120, Prairie Heights 192, Central Noble 203, East Noble 218, Eastside 246, Fremont 335, Hamilton 338.
Individual results
1. Noah Bontrager (WV) 16:13.13. 2. Grant Flora (WN) 16:30.10. 3. Kawliga Glasgo (PH) 16:40.02. 4. Wyatt Neireiter (CH) 16:45.32. 5. Landon Knowles (DK) 16:50.98. 6. Sam Yarnelle (A) 16:57.10. 7. Caden Hostetler (LL) 17:01.07. 8. Ezekiel Wachtman (LL) 17:06.09. 9. Gavin Hinkley (A) 17:06.15. 10. Kaden Klink (A) 17:07.79. 11. Isaac Silva (WN) 17:09.90. 12 Nathan Shaw (WN) 17:10.40. 13. Matthias Hefty (DK) 17:10.40. 14. Robert Warren (EN) 17:16.04. 15. Jaren McIntire (DK) 17:16.43. 16. Corre Belcher (CH) 17:23.16. 17. Cooper Enyeart (A) 17:28.89. 18. Evan Palmer (CH) 17:29.76. 19. Lyndon Miller (WV) 17:31.97. 20. Timothy O’Keefe (DK) 17:37.15. 21. William Haupert (DK) 17:48.03. 22. Malachi Malcolm (CN) 17:51.68. 23. Andrew Strong (ES) 17:55.32. 24. Thomas Brinker (EN) 17:55.44. 25. Adrian Miller (WV) 17:58.45. 26. Christien Noward (WV) 18:03.90. 27. Nathan Troxel Gonzalez (WN) 18:04.79. 28. Nick Bontrager (WV) 18:08.43. 29. Evan Rodriguez (WN) 18:09.11. 30. Devon Bartlett (WN) 18:13.80. 31. Gabriel Barton (DK) 18:30.76. 32. Landon Jaeger (LL) 18:32.34. 33. Chad Hershberger (WV) 18:33.54. 34. Elijah Smith (CH) 18:35.05. 35. Cole Bontrager (WV) 18:35.14. 36. Oliver Hofer (LL) 18:42.38. 37. Konner Palmer (LL) 18:43.68. 38. Xavier Hofmeister (WN) 18:43.85. 39. Kyle Knafel (CN) 18:46.24. 40. Braylon Meyer (DK) 18:50.42. 41. Boston Baas (PH) 18:57.66. 42. Max Cook (PH) 18:59.74. 43. Keegan Knight (CN) 19:01.11. 44. Gavin Cooke (A) 19:06.74. 45. Matt Pickering (EN) 19:17.39. 46. Luke Yoder (LL) 19:17.49. 47. Jaxon Kitchen (CN) 19:23.37. 48. Blaise Williams (CH) 19:24.27. 49. David Burns (ES) 19:29.73. 50. Riley Cearbaugh (PH) 19:31.15. 51. Alexander Diaz (ES) 19:36.35. 52. Colton Ihrie (CN) 19:41.12. 53. Shaun Fansler (F) 19:41.68. 54. Isaac Rinker (CH) 19:45.02. 55. Christian Troyer (LL) 19:49.56. 56. Brady Baas (PH) 19:49.62. 57. Jagger Hurraw (H) 20:02.83. 58. Cayden Burkett (ES) 20:05.20. 59. Dyllan Prater (PH) 20:06.61. 60. Keith Knafel (CN) 20:39.77. 61. Henrique Oliveira (H) 20:43.81. 62. Grady Hoover (A) 20:47.89. 63. William Forrest (F) 20:50.85. 64. Logan Golden (EN) 20:53.44. 65. Seth Firestine (ES) 20:57.75. 66. Jordan Klumpp (PH) 21:09.32. 67. Hunter Wait (CN) 21:35.45. 68. Tristin Price (F) 22:02.75. 69. Leo Yagodinski (A). 22:10.21. 70. Clayton Spaw (H) 22:21.85. 71. Nathan Schlotter (EN) 22:22.59. 72. Gabriel Lickey (CH) 22:49.91. 73. Harrison Richter (H) 23:35.38. 74. Aiden Hoffman (EN) 23:37.41. 75. Keegan Waters (F) 25:41.61. 76. Jordan Fisher (F) 26:05.24. 77. Samuel Lockwood (H) 27:10.26. 78. Michael Fisher (F) 29:36.47.
