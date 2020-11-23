ANGOLA — Trine University men’s basketball team will host its first NCAA Division I opponent ever on Saturday afternoon when it takes on Western Michigan at 2 p.m. at the MTI Center.
No fans will be permitted. The game will be broadcasted online at livestream.com/trinebroadcastingnetwork with Trine assistant professor Andy Brown on the call.
The Thunder will play two Mid-American Conference opponents this week, starting at Central Michigan Wednesday at 5:30 p.m. It will be an exhibition game for Trine, but it will count on the Chippewas’ record as the game will be their season opener.
No fans will be allowed inside of CMU’s McGuirk Arena in Mount Pleasant, Michigan. The game will be broadcasted on the Chippewa Sports Network at CMUChippewas.com.
New Broncos coach Clayton Bates told Nick Tuori from michigansportsradio.com in a story posted on his blog tuorisportsreport.com Sunday that the original plan was to host Trine, but Western Michigan was not going to meet the required standards to play at home after the Michigan Department of Health & Human Services recently placed some restrictions in regards to athletic competition during the COVID-19 pandemic. However, it’s OK for Trine to travel to and play at CMU on Wednesday.
Thunder coach Brooks Miller said in Tuori’s story that his program has only had one positive test for COVID-19 out of about 200 polymerise chain reaction tests taken since October. Miller said after Trine’s home win over Adrian on Nov. 6 that his team has been tested seven times since school started in August and did not have a positive test yet at the time.
The Thunder have had exhibition games with NCAA Division I schools occasionally in Miller’s tenure. The last time was at Toledo in November of 2017. Trine attempted to play exhibition games against Kent State and Youngstown State this season, but plans fell through.
The Broncos were 13-19, 6-12 in the MAC, in Steve Hawkins’ 17th and final season as coach. Saturday will mark the first time in school history Western Michigan will travel to play an NCAA Division III school.
Western Michigan’s top returning players from last year are sophomore guard B.Artis White and senior guard Rafael Cruz Jr. White averaged 7.5 points per game and made 51 three-pointers last season while Cruz Jr. averaged 7.2 points per game and totaled 47 assists in a reserve role.
Central Michigan was 14-18, 7-11 in the MAC last season. The Chippewas’ top returning players are senior guards Devontae Lane (9.1 points, 3.4 assists three rebounds per game last season) and Travon Broadway Jr. (7.4 ppg, 2.8 rpg) for ninth-year coach Keno Davis, a son of former longtime DI coach Tom Davis.
Trine has played three games so far this season and has won them all, a 57-56 exhibition home win over NAIA program Huntington on Oct. 24, 66-59 over Adrian Nov. 6 and 81-45 at Mount St. Joseph, Ohio, on Nov. 13.
