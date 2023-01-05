Prep Girls Basketball Hornets handle Heights
ANGOLA — Angola defeated Prairie Heights 67-18 in a Northeast Corner Conference game Friday evening.
Kylie Caswell had 18 points and Aspen Sutton scored 10 for the Hornets (7-9, 4-3 NECC). The Panthers are 1-15, 0-9.
Fremont wins at Churubusco
CHURUBUSCO — Fremont defeated Churubusco 46-44 in a Northeast Corner Conference game Friday evening.
Fremont outscored Churubusco 23-8 in the second quarter after falling behind 13-5 through eight minutes and hung on to win on the road.
Addy Parr had 20 points, seven rebounds and three assists for Fremont. Libby Curry and McKenzie Parnin each had eight points. Natalie Gochenour had six points, 13 rebounds, five assists and three steals.
Brooklyn Sinclair had 12 points and five rebounds for Churubusco. Kena Hamman had 11 points and eight boards.
Lakers hold off West Noble
LIGONIER — Lakeland defeated West Noble 57-48 in a Northeast Corner Conference game on Friday evening.
Peyton Hartsough had 24 points to lead the Lakers. Sixteen of those points came in the first half.
Alivia Rasler, Olivia Oman and Grace Iddings added eight points apiece for Lakeland.
Alexia Mast had 17 points and Mackensy Mabie scored 14 for the Chargers. Kayle Jordan had seven points and Alayna DeLong scored six.
Prep Gymnastics DeKalb defeats Concordia
WATERLOO — DeKalb outscored Concordia 99.225 to 83.375 in a dual meet at the Classic City Center Thursday.
Paige Fillenwarth was the all-around champ with 33.6 to lead the Barons. Brielle Carter, competing as an individual for Eastside, was next at 33.425 and DeKalb’s Myca Miller was third at 33.075.
Miller won both the vault and beam. Fillenwarth was first in the floor and Carter took top honors in the bars.
DeKalb 99.225, Concordia 83.375
All-Around: 1. Fillenwarth (DK) 33.6, 2. Carter (Eastside) 33.425, 3. Miller (DK) 33.075.
Vault: 1. Miller (DK) 9.2, 3. DePriest (DK) 8.95, 4. Carter (ES) 8.825, 6. Fillenwarth (DK) 8.55. DeKalb JV — Duddy 7.25.
Bars: 1. Carter (ES) 8.05, 2. Fillenwarth (DK) 7.875, 3. DePriest (DK) 7.75, 6. Miller (DK) 7.0.
Beam: 1. Miller (DK) 8.475, 2. Fillenwarth (DK) 8.425, 3. Carter (ES) 7.85, 6. DePriest (DK) 7.4.
Knights defeat Chargers
LIGONIER — East Noble defeated West Noble 92.975-70.175 in the opening meet of the season for both teams on Thursday.
Freshman Kylie Walz was all-around medalist with 31.65 to lead the Knights. She won the floor exercise (9.1), vault (8.5) and the uneven bars (7). Ally Blackburn was first on the balance beam with 7.9 and second all-around with 31.125.
Nellie Herrera was fifth on beam with 6.65 and fourth all-around with 26,075 to lead the Chargers.
Junior varsity event winners were all from East Noble, including Katelyn Fortman on the floor with 8.025 and Hadley Thiel on the beam with 7.1.
East Noble 92.975, West Noble 70.175
Vault: 1. K. Walz (EN) 8.5, 2. A. Blackburn (EN) 8.3, 3. Fortman (EN) 8.15, 4. Borrero (EN) 7.9, 5. Sanchez (EN) 7.6, 6. Kathary (WN) 7.45, 7. Herrera (WN) 7.425, 8. Bench 6.4.
Uneven Bars: 1. K. Walz (EN) 7, 2. A., Blackburn (EN) 6.4, 3. Fortman (EN) 6.375, 4. Borrero (EN) 6.05, 5. Sanchez (EN) 4.75, 6. Herrera (WN) 4.4, 7. Bench (WN) 3.15.
Balance Beam: 1. A. Blackburn (EN) 7.9, 2. Lindsey (EN) 7.775, 3. Borrero (EN) 7.125, 4. K. Walz (EN) 7.05, 5. Herrera (WN) 6.65, 6. Bartlett (WN) 6.05, 7t. Eicher (WN) and Schmidt (WN) 5.95, 9. Kathary (WN) 3.35.
Floor Exercise: 1. K. Walz (EN) 9.1, 2. A. Blackburn (EN) 8.525, 3. Schmidt (EN) 7.825, 4. Borrero (EN) 7.8, 5. Eicher (WN) 7.775, 6. Lindsey (EN) 7.675, 7. Herrera (WN) 7.6, 8. Bench (WN) 6.325, 9. Bartlett (WN) 6.225, 10. Kathary (WN) 6.125.
All-Around: 1. K. Walz (EN) 31.65, 2. A. Blackburn (EN) 31.125, 3. Borrero (EN) 28.875, 4. Herrera (WN) 26.075, 5. Kathary (WN) 17.925.
Prep Wrestling CN gets past Chargers
LIGONIER — Central Noble defeated West Noble 39-36 in a Northeast Corner Conference dual meet Thursday.
In other area action Thursday, Churubusco lost to Leo 69-9.
Prep Swimming EN teams fall to Norwell
OSSIAN — East Noble’s teams lost to Norwell in Northeast 8 Conference action Thursday, 120-56 in the boys’ dual and 136-49 in the girls’ meet.
Middle School Basketball Baron 7th grade girls nip Angola
DeKalb’s seventh grade girls basketball team defeated Angola 35-34 on Thursday.
Ellington Sparkman led the Barons (9-2) with 11 points and four rebounds. Kyla Kjendalen had 10 points, four boards and four steals.
Mollee Sonnenberg had eight points and six steals for DeKalb. Avalynn Schache had six points, eight rebounds and three steals. Evie Weber grabbed six rebounds.
College Hockey Trine men top Finlandia
HANCOCK, Mich. — Trine University’s men’s hockey team trailed Finlandia 3-2 late in the second period Friday afternoon, but fought back to win the Northern Collegiate Hockey Association game 5-3.
Josh Wright scored 26 seconds left in the second period to tie the game at 3, then Thad Marcola scored what turned out to be the game winning goal on the power play 5:44 into the third period.
Marcola, Beau Binnie and Garrett Hallford each had a goal and an assist for Trine (11-5-1, 5-4 NCHA). Tyler Fox also scored. Cristian Wong-Ramos made six saves in goal. The Thunder outshot the Lions 33-9.
Trine’s Sandholm, Watson in Winter World University Games
ANGOLA — Trine University men’s hockey players Elias Sandholm and Kyle Watson were selected to represent their countries in the 2023 Winter World University Games, which will be played throughout New York from Thursday through Jan. 22.
Sandholm, a junior goaltender, will play for Sweden. He has played in three games for the Thunder this season, and that included two starts. He has a 1-2 record with a 3.79 goals against average and an .813 save percentage.
Sweden will play in Group A and its first game will be on Thursday at 9:30 a.m. in Canton, New York.
Watson, a sophomore forward, will play for Great Britain. He has played in three games for the Thunder this season and scored a goal against Marian (Wis.) in early December.
Great Britain will play in Group B and its first game will be on Wednesday against the United States at 8 p.m.
Trine ACHA D2 men excels to start Lindenwood Showcase
MARYLAND HEIGHTS, Mo. — Trine University’s ACHA Division 2 men’s hockey team started play in the Lindenwood Showcase Thursday with a 6-1 victory over Davenport (Mich.) on Thursday on an outdoor rink at the Centene Community Ice Center.
Noah Henslee had two goals for the Thunder and Joseph Ackley made 19 saves in goal.
Nate Rider, Grant Dickinson, William Nilsson and Justin Palmer also scored for Trine.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.