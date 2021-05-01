Prep Baseball Lakers lose in NECC consolation game
LAGRANGE — Lakeland lost to Fairfield 11-3 Friday in a Northeast Corner Conference Tournament consolation game that also counted on the regular season conference standings.
The Falcons (3-9, 2-3 NECC) scored 10 runs in the final four innings.
Dylan Weaver threw three scoreless innings to get the win for Fairfield. He allowed two hits and a walk and struck out seven. He also hit two doubles.
The Lakers (3-9, 1-3) scored all of their runs in the seventh inning.
Barons split with Woodlan Warriors
WOODBURN — DeKalb split a doubleheader at Woodlan Saturday, dropping the first game 4-1, but winning the second 6-3.
The Barons (8-7) went ahead with a three-run fifth in the second game and added two insurance runs in the seventh.
Parker Smith with 4 2/3 innings for the win, allowing two hits and striking out three. Bryce Dobson earned a save by blanking the Warriors on one hit over the final 2 1/3 innings and striking out two.
Logan Stahly led the offense, going 3-for-4 with two RBIs.
DeKalb was guilty of eight errors in the opener. Woodlan went ahead for good with three runs in the third.
The Barons were limited to four hits, including a double by Parker. They avoided a shutout with a run in the seventh.
Prep Softball Knights top Wawasee
KENDALLVILLE — East Noble beat Wawasee 15-11 on Saturday morning.
The Knights scored four runs in the first inning then seven in the sixth to seal the win.
Lauren Lash, Karrah Rarick and Carly Turner all hit a home run in the win. Turner and Lindsey Schermerhorn each had three runs batted in.
Sadie Helmkamp picked up the win in the circle, allowing three earned runs on 10 hits in four innings.
West Noble takes down Northfield, 14-3 in 5
WABASH — The Chargers scored seven runs in the top of fourth en route to a 14-3 win in five innings over Northfield Saturday.
Lily Nelson and Kacee Click each homered in the victory, and Nelson had four runs batted in and Click finished with three RBIs.
Jacelynn McDonald was 3-for-3 with two runs scored.
Lakewood Park overwhelms Wayne
AUBURN — Lakewood Park defeated Wayne 23-3 and 25-7 on Saturday.
In game one, Grace Merkel reached base in all five plate appearances and hit a three-run homer for LPC. Sam Schlotter had four hits and Megan Knox scored four runs.
In game two, Mackenzie Shepherd hit an inside-the-pard home run and Knox reached base all five times at the plate for the Panthers. Maddie Miller had four hits and Schlotter had four runs.
Prep Boys Golf Lakeland fifth at Wawasee Invitational
SYRACUSE — The Lakers were the top area team at the Wawasee Invite on Saturday at Maxwelton Golf Club Saturday.
As a team, Lakeland shot 358, led by Ben Keil’s 78 for third place and an 81 from Tommy Curtis for fourth.
Westview finished in ninth place and were led by Carl Miller carded a 90 and Logan Schwarz at 97. Brockton Miller shot a 90 to lead West Noble, which finished in 12th at 403. Brayden Bohde finished with a 94.
Goshen won the invite with a team score of 336, led by individual medalist Chase Meyer, who shot a 77.
‘Busco 2nd, HHS third
CHURUBUSCO — Churubusco was second to Fairfield 193-211 in a three-team Northeast Corner Conference match on Friday at Eel River. Hamilton was third with 236.
Girls Tennis Cougars win, WN loses
FREMONT — Central Noble lost to Fremont 3-2 in a Northeast Corner Conference dual on Friday. The Eagles won the junior varsity dual 3-0.
In Benton on Friday, West Noble lost to a solid Fairfield team 5-0. The Falcons won the J.V. dual 3-0.
College Lacrosse Trine men win MIAA Tournament opener
ANGOLA — Trine University’s men’s lacrosse team defeated Alma 10-7 in a first-round game of the Michigan Intercollegiate Athletic Association Tournament Saturday night at Fred Zollner Athletic Stadium.
The fourth-seeded Thunder (5-6) will play regular season champion Albion in a semifinal game on Tuesday on the road.
The Scots (5-10) led 2-0 eight and a half minutes into the game Saturday. However. Trine got going and held Alma to two goal for a little over the next three quarters.
The Thunder led 6-3 at the half and 9-4 with 11 minutes, 49 seconds left in the fourth quarter after Tyler Corless scored.
Matt Zanichelli had four goals and an assist to lead Trine. Noah Markus had two goals. Corless and Jarod Schepp each had a goal and two assists.
Nick DiPaolo made 15 saves in goal for the Thunder.
College Baseball Trine swept by Calvin
ANGOLA — Calvin won all four games of a weekend series over Trine in Michigan Intercollegiate Athletic Association action Friday and Saturday.
At the Thunder’s Jannen Field Saturday, the Knights won 9-0 and 2-1.
Hayden White (2-1) threw a four-hit shutout in game one for Calvin (17-14, 12-8 MIAA), who moved into second place in the MIAA.
Brenden Warner was 2-for-2 with a walk for Trine (6-23, 6-14).
In game two, the Thunder’s Dalton Nikirk doubled to start the bottom of the sixth inning, stole third base and scored on A.J. Mitchell’s single to put the home team up 1-0.
Josh Hoogeworf pitched well for Trine and was one out away from a shutout. But Calvin got two hits after two outs with a runner on. The second hit was a two-run double by Caden Penn.
In Grand Rapids, Michigan, Friday, the Thunder lost to the Knights 4-3 and 5-4.
In game one, Trine scored a run in top of the seventh inning to take a 3-2 lead, but Calvin scored two in the bottom half to win it.
In the top of the seventh, Matt Weis singled to lead it off. He moved to second on Joe Fiorucci’s sacrifice bunt, went to third on Jake Conley’s groundout and scored on Nirkirk’s two-out single to center.
The Knights had two straight hits to open the bottom of the seventh against Trine ace Adam Wheaton (3-4). Then Damion Pompey had a sacrifice fly to tie the game. Two batters later, Penn singled home the winning run with two outs.
Wheaton allowed three earned runs, seven hits and a walk and struck out nine for the Thunder. Weis had two hits and two runs. Nikirk had two hits and two runs batted in.
In game two, Trine led 4-2 after three and a half innings, then Calvin scored single runs in the fourth, fifth and sixth.
The Knights opened the sixth with three straight singles off two Thunder relievers to bring the go-ahead run across. Penn singled home Pompey to break the 4-4 tie.
Eastside graduate Conner Dove started on the mound for Trine and allowed four runs (three earned), 10 hits and a walk and struck out three. Freshman Cam Nagel took the loss in relief.
Brenden Warner had two hits and scored a run for the Thunder.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.