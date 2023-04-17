MONROEVILLE — Lakewood Park’s girls track and field team finished sixth in the Heritage Patriot Relays Saturday with 20 points.
Panther senior Kaylee Rowlader broke her own school record in the 100 hurdles at 17.83 seconds. That was good for third place.
Rowlader was part of the LPC 4-by-200 relay team that finished third in 2:02.32. The team also included Alliah Wissing, Jennifer Thon and Sara Bermudez.
Lakewood Park was fourth in the 4-by-100 relay in 57.13 seconds with the team of Wissing, Rowlader, Grace Kamleiter and Thon.
