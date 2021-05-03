INDIANAPOLIS — The sectional pairings for the 36th Indiana High School Athletic Association Softball State Tournament were announced Sunday evening.
Softball sectionals will run from May 24-29. Area teams will play in sectionals hosted by DeKalb (Class 4A), Jimtown (3A), Angola (3A), Westview (2A), Eastside (2A) and Lakewood Park Christian (1A).
The sectional winners will move on the play in one-game regionals on June 1. The champions of odd-numbered sectionals will host regional games. So sectional winners at DeKalb (sectional No. 5), Jimtown (No. 21), Westview (No. 35) and Lakewood Park (No. 51) will host regionals.
The 2A sectional at Westview and the 3A sectional at Jimtown appear to be very intriguing.
Westview includes three of the top teams in the Northeast Corner Conference in the host Warriors, Central Noble and Fairfield and a team on the rise in Prairie Heights.
The Cougars will play LaVille in the lone first-round game of the five-team sectional with the winner taking on the Falcons in the semifinals.
Westview will take on Heights for the third time this season in a sectional semifinal.
At Jimtown, West Noble has had a breakout season thus far. It will have to be sharp to get through the sectional, starting with NorthWood in round one.
The Chargers-Panthers winner will play the host Jimmies in the semifinals. Jimtown is around .500.
Lakeland will play Wawasee (2-12-1) in the other semifinal, and it could be full of offense. The Warriors defeated the Lakers 17-12 in Syracuse on March 29.
Wawasee scored five runs in the seventh inning to force a 6-6 against visiting West Noble on March 30.
At the 4A DeKalb Sectional, East Noble has a first-round bye and will face Northrop in the semifinals.
The Barons have a tough challenge with Carroll in round one. Leo has been an area powerhouse and is still strong. It will play Snider in the first round.
The Lions won 5-3 at home over Carroll last Tuesday.
The 1A sectional at Lakewood Park is very young. Fremont has had some rough spots this spring after a major roster turnover from its semi-state runner-up team in 2019. But the Eagles could be considered a favorite in the sectional and will get started against Canterbury in round one.
The host Panthers will try to say something about it. They have a first-round bye and play Hamilton in the semifinals.
Eastside will be a contender in its 2A sectional. It plays Woodlan in a first-round game. Churubusco will take on South Adams in the first game of the sectional.
Both area teams in the 3A Angola Sectional. Garrett will have a fairly even semifinal matchup with New Haven. The Hornets have a first-round bye and will likely have to get through area power Bishop Dwenger in the semifinal barring a major first-round upset of the Saints by Concordia.
Angola lost to visiting Dwenger 13-0 in five innings and 10-8 on April 24. Hornet coach Dave Moyer led the Saints to a 3A state championship in 2010.
Class 4A (at DeKalb)
First round — DeKalb vs. Carroll, Leo vs. Snider
Semifinals — First-round winners, East Noble vs. Northrop
Final — Between semifinal winners
Class 3A (at Jimtown)
First round — West Noble vs. NorthWood
Semifinals — Wawasee vs. Lakeland, Jimtown vs. WN-NorthWood winner
Final — Between semifinal winners
Class 3A (at Angola)
First round — Concordia vs. Bishop Dwenger
Semifinals — Garrett vs. New Haven, Angola vs. Concordia-BD winner
Final — Between semifinal winners
Class 2A (at Westview)
First round — LaVille vs. Central Noble
Semifinals — Prairie Heights vs. Westview. Fairfield vs. LaVille-CN winner
Final — Between semifinal winners
Class 2A (at Eastside)
First round — Churubusco vs. South Adams, Adams Central vs. Bluffton, Woodlan vs. Eastside
Semifinals — Bishop Luers vs. Churubusco-SA winner, AC-Bluffton winner vs. Woodlan-Eastside winner
Final — Between semifinal winners
Class 1A (at Lakewood Park)
First round — Bethany Christian vs. Elkhart Christian, Fremont vs. Canterbury
Semifinals — First-round winners, Lakewood Park vs. Hamilton
Final — Between semifinal winners
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.