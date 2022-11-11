WATERLOO — Angola’s girls had success taking the ball to the basket in the second half, and when they needed a bucket to win, they did it one last time.
Kylie Caswell sliced through the lane and laid one in with four seconds left to break a tie, and DeKalb’s desperation shot was off the mark as time ran out as the Hornets won a thriller from the Barons 48-46 Friday night.
The game was tied four times and the lead changed hands five times in a wild fourth quarter as the Hornets (1-1) gained their first win of the season.
Macy Oberlin had 18 points and Caswell finished with 15 for the Hornets. Delaney Cox and Lillie Cone scored 12 each for DeKalb (3-1).
The Barons led by as many as nine in the first half before settling for a 26-19 halftime lead. Angola’s hard work defensively made things much less comfortable for the Barons in the second half, however, and DeKalb managed just one basket in the third quarter before a steal and three-point play by Cone gave the hosts a 31-29 lead with 8.1 seconds to go in the quarter.
Caswell scored on two other drives in the fourth quarter, one of them putting Angola up 44-43 with 43 seconds left. The Hornets then missed a front end, but Oberlin rebounded it and drew a two-shot foul, making both for a 46-43 lead at the 23.5-second mark.
All five of DeKalb’s field goals in the fourth quarter were three-pointers, the last three by Delaney Cox. She buried one from the left side to tie it 46-46 with 10.2 seconds left before Caswell’s winning charge to the basket.
Caswell also sparked the Hornets in the third quarter. She made a court-length dash with a rebound for a basket, and later turned in a three-point play off her own miss. In between, Oberlin drained a three as the guests wiped out DeKalb’s halftime lead.
A basket by Baylee Doster and a three by Cone gave DeKalb a 13-8 lead through one quarter. Angola tied it at 13 early in the second, but threes from Cox and Evie Pepple, and two buckets inside by Amanda Day helped the Barons twice build nine-point margins.
DeKalb won the junior varsity game 24-17. Scout Warner scored 15 points to lead the Barons and Sienna Abbott added seven. Isabella Robertson led Angola with nine and Aspen Sutton scored four.
