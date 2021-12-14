BENTON — The Fairfield girls remained unbeaten after their 47-29 win over Fremont Tuesday night.
The Falcons (11-0, 5-0 Northeast Corner Conference) were led in scoring by Brea Garber, who had 16 points and six rebounds. Bailey Willard hit three from distance for nine points, and Morgan Gawthrop and Brooke Sanchez each chipped in six.
Jada Rhonehouse led Fremont (3-8, 1-4) with 12 points and five rebounds. Natalie Gochenour had nine points and seven boards. Sammy Meyers added seven points.
Fairfield pulled away in the second and third quarters, outscoring the Eagles 29-10 in the two periods combined.
In other area games, the Snider girls defeated East Noble 76-11. The Knights fall to 2-9 with the loss.
DeKalb eked out a 36-34 victory over Prairie Heights. The Barons improve to 5-7 with the win, and the Panthers drop to 5-6.
The West Noble girls picked up their second straight win after a 55-48 victory over Whitko on Tuesday. The Chargers improve to 4-8 with the win.
Boys
The Hamilton boys played back-to-back games to start the week. The Marines (0-6) lost to Hilltop (Ohio) 75-64 on Monday, then were defeated 81-12 by Westview on Tuesday.
Also on Tuesday, Fort Wayne South Side beat Churubusco 75-60. Ashton Johnson led the Archers with 22 points.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.