LAGRANGE — In the first round of the 2022 Northeast Corner Conference Tournaments for baseball and softball, both Central Noble Cougars squads defeated Lakeland on the road to host both Angola teams in the next round.
The Cougars softball team narrowly got past the Lakers 5-4 after a seventh inning home run by freshman Kierra Bolen proved to be the difference maker late.
“We battled really hard today,” Cougars softball coach David Pearson said. “Lakeland kind of came out hot on the bat, but our girls battled pretty strong all the way through and we overcame.”
Meanwhile on the baseball field, senior pitcher Cade Weber struck out 11 and held Lakeland to one hit as the Cougars took advantage of several Laker mistakes to win it 4-1.
“Cade pitched a really good game on the mound, and we kind of rallied behind that,” Cougars baseball coach Tyler Graybeal said. “He started this year kind of struggling against some teams early on, but he’s been able to find the zone, keep his pitch count low and that’s all we can ask him to do.”
Softball
Central Noble (6-6, 1-2 NECC) 5,
Lakeland (3-7, 2-3 NECC) 4
The Lakers were the first team to strike on the scoreboard, after Luci Cook (1-for-2, 1 run batted in) singled to left field to score Kasey Priestly (1-for-3, 1 run), right before Cassidi Parham (2-for-4, 1 RBI) singled to center to score Arianna Bustos (2-for-2, 1 run, 1 BB) to give themselves an early 2-0 lead.
The Cougars answered with three runs the next time they were up to bat, with Kennedy Vice (1-for-3, 1 run, 1 RBI, 1 BB) doubling to center to score Bolen (2-for-4, 2 runs, 1 RBI), followed by a sacrifice to center by Libby Goldey (2-for-4, 1 run, 2 RBIs) to score both Vice and Ashleigh Gray (1-for-3, 1 run).
Lakeland tied it up in the bottom half of the third when senior left fielder Breanna Lovelace (2-for-4, 1 HR, 2 RBIs) homered to right field.
Two scoreless innings followed before the Cougars broke the tie in the top of the sixth after Haddi Hile reached base on a throwing error by the Lakers third baseman, which allowed Goldey to score from second and lead 4-3.
“Libby is very disciplined,” Pearson said. In her shots out to center field, they were close to getting out, but then on her baserunning, she knew that she was coming in on the passed ball. Her softball IQ and her bat are both pretty strong.”
The Cougars then added an insurance run in the seventh with Bolen’s home run to center to lead it 5-3.
“The timing was perfect,” Pearson said. “That was the run we needed for the game not to go to extra innings.”
Lakeland managed to get a run in the bottom half via a ground out from Lovelace to score Kaitlyn Keck (1-for-4, 1 run) to give itself a chance, though the Lakers would not be able to add another run.
Lakeland’s sophomore pitcher, Parham, finished the game with four earned runs on seven hits and two walks, adding two stikeouts.
Freshman pitcher Kensy Kimmel picked up the complete game victory for the Cougars in the circle, finishing with a strikeout while giving up three earned runs on 11 hits and one walk.
Central Noble hosts Angola in quarterfinals tonight at 5:30 p.m., after the Hornets defeated Hamilton at home 24-0 in five innings. In that game, junior Hornets pitcher Eleanore Knauer (5-for-5, 4 runs, 4 RBIs, 2 2Bs) threw a no-hit shutout with 13 strikeouts.
Baseball
Central Noble(4-5, 1-3 NECC) 4,
Lakeland (1-8, 0-5 NECC) 1
In what was a scoreless game up until the fourth inning, the Cougars took advantage of five Lakers errors, scoring all four of their runs in part because of them.
The Lakers took the lead first after a double from Cole Schiffli (1-for-3, 1 run) led to him stealing second, advancing to third on a sacrifice fly from teammate Carson Mikem and scoring on a ground ball batted by Mark Wells.
Central Noble answered in the top half of the fifth when Carter Wilkinson (1-for-3, 1 run) reached first on a dropped third strike, followed by a single from Chase Spencer (2-for-3, 1 run).
Those two advanced to second and third after a bunt by Weber resulted in a Lakers error by the first baseman, before Will Hoover (1-for-1, 2 RBIs, 2 BBs) brought both Wilkinson and Spencer home on a single to right field to give the Cougars a 2-1 lead.
The Cougars added two more runs by after two hit by pitches, a Lakers error, and two sacrifice flies from Wilkinson and Weber to score Brody Morgan and Spencer.
“They gave us a couple of runners and being able to take advantage of that in the tournament and score runs is the key thing,” Graybeal said. “Sometimes throughout the year, we had guys on base and we just leave them there, when you need to be able to have timely hitting and just score runs. That’s what it took tonight.”
Lakeland pitcher Mickem finished the game with nine strikeouts while giving up six hits and three bases on balls.
Weber picked up the complete game victory at the mound for Central Noble giving up two walks.
The Cougars host Angola tonight at 5:30 p.m., after the Hornets defeated Hamilton 13-3 in five innings.
