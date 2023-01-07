The 2022 year was full of amazing accomplishments for area high school sports team and for Trine University.
State champions and national champions led the way, starting with Eastside softball winning the Class 2A title as the top story for KPC Media Group.
Eastside softball wins Class 2A title
It doesn’t get much better than a state championship, and for the second time in school history, Eastside’s softball team was able to experience that feeling.
Led by first-year head coach Brennen Kitchen, Eastside held off North Posey 2-1 to win the program’s first state title since 1998, capping a historic 29-1 season.
While the Blazers laid the lumber on several teams throughout the regular season, when the postseason arrived, defense and pitching stepped to the forefront. In the state championship game, Eastside turned a double play, got some fine defensive plays and solid pitching.
On the final play, a roller to the pitching circle, as pitcher Natalie Lower threw to first for the game-ending out, there was a pause until the Eastside team collectively realized what it had done and began to celebrate.
Skyelar Kessler was named recipient of the mental attitude award.
Angola gymnast Evans repeats as uneven bars state champion
After spending a year sharing the IHSAA uneven bars state title with then Chesterton senior Mia Pak, Ashtyn Evans wanted a championship all to herself.
She did just that on Mar. 12 at Worthen Arena on Ball State University’s campus, recording a score of 9.575 in the second rotation, with no other gymnast overtaking her the rest of the day.
It was Evans’ second straight competing in the all-around, recording her best finish by placing 10th with a score of 36.925.
Evans was also named to the First Team All-State by the Indiana Coaches of Girls Sports Association and was the KPC Media Prep of the Year.
Thunder’s Miller wins national steeplechase crown
In the fifth time she ever ran the 3,000-meter steeplechase, Trine track and field athlete Evie Miller won an NCAA Division III outdoor national championship on May 28 in Geneva, Ohio.
Miller ran a Division III Outdoor Championships meet record time of 10 minutes, 7.06 seconds at the SPIRE Institute and was almost 14 seconds ahead of Wartburg’s Aubrie Fisher.
Miller earned the Thunder’s fifth individual national title of the NCAA Division III era at last spring’s NCAA Division III Outdoor National Championships.
Miller was also scheduled to compete in the 5,000-meter run, but did not finish. She overcame asthma to become an elite runner.
Trine softball NCAA Division III runner-up
It was a season to remember for the Trine University softball team. The Thunder put together the best finish for the team in the NCAA Division III era, advancing all the way to the Division III World Series.
The Thunder finished 35-13 and fell to Christopher Newport University 2 games to none in the national championship series after winning 20 straight games.
Trine finished 35-13 overall, 14-2 Michigan Intercollegiate Athletic Association, and won both the MIAA regular season and tournament titles before hosting both the first two rounds of the NCAA tournament before hosting and winning a super regional.
The NCAA tournament run was especially sweet considering the struggles the Thunder endured at the start of the season. Trine opened the season 0-7 on their southern trip, including the first six in the National Fastpitch Coaches Association Division III Leadoff Classic in Georgia, then went 35-6 the rest of the way.
Central Noble boys hoops 2A runner-up
The Central Noble boys basketball team headed into 2022 at 9-0 and, save for two losses to Eastside and Fort Wayne South Side, were dominant the rest of the season leading into the state tournament.
Once there, the Cougars made quick work of their sectional and regional semifinal opponents before getting past Blackhawk Christian and Flora Carroll in the regional and semi-state championship games to make their first state championship game in Class 2A in school history.
While Central Noble lost to Providence in the state title game on Mar. 26, the Cougars did what no team before them had done, with the help of a very well-balanced core including Connor Essegian (now at Wisconsin), Logan Gard and Ryan Schroeder (both now at Trine), Aidan Dreibelbis, Noah Shepherd, Conner Lemmon, Sam Essegian and Jackson Andrews.
The Cougars finished the season 28-3 and won a Northeast Corner Conference tournament for the third straight year.
Trine women’s hoops makes D3 Final Four
The Thunder women’s basketball team had its own memorable run in 2021-22. Trine earned a trip to the NCAA Division III Final Four in Pittsburgh.
Trine finished 28-4, 14-2 MIAA, won the MIAA regular season title, while Hope took the conference tournament held at the MTI Center.
The two teams weren’t done with each other. They would meet in the national semifinals.
Before that, however, the Thunder hosted the first two rounds of the NCAA Tournament after earning an at-large berth. They punched their tickets for the Final Four with wins over Springfield (58-49) and Transylvania (54-47) in the sectional tournament at Transylvania.
In the national semifinal game in Pittsburgh, the Thunder dug themselves an 18-point deficit before rallying to tie in the space of 10 minutes – the equivalent of a quarter. The Flying Dutch held off the Trine charge to advance to the national championship game against Wisconsin-Whitewater, where Hope prevailed to win its first national title.
Westview’s Isaiah Hostetler makes semifinals of IHSAA Tennis State Finals
Westview senior Isaiah Hostetler had the season of his career this past fall on the tennis courts for the Warriors, going 29-1 at No. 1 Singles and bringing just about every trophy he could back to Emma.
Hostetler won the NECC regular season and tournament titles on top of sectional and regional championships, making it all the way to the final four of the individual state finals, losing to eventual state champion Aaron Gu of West Lafayette Harrison on Oct. 22.
For the year he had, Hostetler was named to the Indiana High School Tennis Coaches Association All-State 2nd Team Singles for the second straight season and the All-District 2 Team for the third straight season, as well as the KPC Media Prep of the Year.
Railroader girls basketball makes it to semistate
Garrett’s girls basketball team turned in one of the most memorable showings from area teams last year.
The Railroaders had a lineup of experienced players, with four starters being seniors and the fifth a junior who had been scouted quite a lot throughout the season.
The balance and growth of Nataley Armstrong, Faith Owen, Taylor Gerke, Morgan Ostrowski and Bailey Kelham led the Railroaders from a 13-9 season when Armstrong, Owen and Ostrowski were freshmen to a 27-2 season the year they were all TOGETHER (which was the team’s motto).
When Gerke was injured in the first game of the Warsaw Tiger Invitational, Makenna Malcolm filled her role and Garrett was just as dominant as it was with Gerke.
The Railroaders won their second straight NECC regular season title, as well as the NECC tournament and the Tiger Invitational. They won a sectional championship and regional championship, Bob Lapadot’s first as head coach, before bowing out in the semi-state to the eventual Class 3A champions in South Bend Washington.
Garrett’s only other loss last winter? It came to the Class 4A champions in the Noblesville Millers, a team who had a junior committed to play for collegiate blueblood Connecticut and Geno Auriemma.
The 2021-22 season did not end there for Lapadot and Kelham, however. Lapadot was tapped to coach the Indiana Junior All-Stars last summer and Kelham was named to the team.
Local volleyball players make waves at the collegiate level
The local volleyball scene thrived beyond the four-county area last year, with several former area players performing well and leading their college squads to big heights.
Purdue’s senior defensive specialist Maddie Schermerhorn, a West Noble alumna, helped lead the Boilermakers to a 20th ranking, a 21-11 record and the second round in the NCAA Division I tournament last fall, losing to eventual national runner-up Louisville. She had a career best 508 digs, 110 assists and 24 service aces in 29 matches played.
Schermerhorn was an All-Big Ten Second Team selection.
Ball State juniors, outside hitter Cait Snyder and opposite hitter Dyer Ball, both Angola grads, contributed for their respective teams on the way to postseason bids.
Snyder and her 24-9 overall Cardinals lost to fourth-seeded Marquette in the first round, but finished the match with 10 kills and a .350 hitting percentage. She finished the season with a career best 298 kills, 38 digs and 31 blocks, seeing playing time in 91 sets and 30 matches.
Ball and his Cardinals went 23-4 and made the NCAA tournament for the first time since 2002, losing to eventual national champions Hawaii in five sets in the semifinals. Ball played 12 matches and 32 sets, finishing the season with 64 digs, 27 digs, 15 blocks and eight aces. He had a career best 17 kills in win over nationally ranked Brigham Young on Feb. 5.
Former Lakeland great Bailey Hartsough was a leading player on Western Carolina squad that won 20 matches and reached the third round of volleyball’s version of the NIT, the National Invitational Volleyball Championship. Hartsough had 301 digs, 288 kills, 38 aces, 33 assists, a .937 serve percentage and a .938 serve receive percentage.
Angola graduate Gabriela McHugh was the starting setter for her fourth straight season at North Carolina Greensboro. She had 3,626 assists, 951 digs and 278 kills in her career. But the Spartans went 10-20.
Angola volleyball has unprecedented season
Although they lost in the regional semifinals Oct. 22 to Benton Central, Angola’s volleyball team last fall went through uncharted waters, winning 54 sets in a row (87-7 for the season) and 31 straight matches.
Over the course of the season, the Hornets defeated several bluebloods with relative ease, such as Bellmont, NorthWood, Homestead, Carroll and Heritage.
The team was anchored by two juniors already committed to college programs, Morgan Gaerte (committed to Notre Dame) and Mya Ball (committed to Central Florida), followed by several other key pieces of their rotation in senior Paige Franz (signed to Bethel), freshman Maya Harris, sophomore Ava Harris, junior Macy Oberlin and seniors Tyrah Stillman, Kady Conrad, Lindsey Call, Virginia Luna and Olivia Thomas.
Senior Brea Harris, who is signed to Grace College, was yet another building block to the Hornets program, but did not play much of the season due to injury. She saw court time in a set at East Noble on Aug. 18.
Honorable Mention
Area Division I players join transfer portal
Four former area basketball standouts found new homes through the transfer portal: East Noble’s Ali Ali from Akron to Butler on March 30, Central Noble’s Sydney Freeman from Ball State to Dayton on May 24, Angola’s Hanna Knoll from Central Michigan to Mercer and Westview’s Charlie Yoder from Incarnate Word (Tex.) to Saint Francis earlier this week just after the New Year.
Happy Trails
2022 was a year of transition in the local coaching/administrative ranks.
• Longtime Fremont athletic director Roger Probst called it a career at the end of the 2021-22 school year. Probst taught, coached or served as the AD at Fremont for a total of 38 years, the past 14 as athletic director and the 24 years prior to that as head baseball coach.
• Eastside baseball coach Aaron Willard stepped down from the coaching position but remains as the Blazers’ AD. He has 700 wins in 35 years coaching, 23 in softball and six each in baseball and boys basketball. He led the Eastside softball team to a Class 1A state title in 1998 and the Blazer baseball team to a 2A state runner-up finish in 2021.
• Trine University president Earl Brooks announced his retirement, effective at the end of the 2022-23 school year. Brooks has been instrumental in elevating Trine’s athletic programs, building numerous facilities, including the MTI Center, Thunder Ice Arena and the Keith E. Busse/Steel Dynamics Athletics and Recreation Center, and upgrading other athletic facilities on campus.
• Longtime Prairie Heights boys track and field coach Kim Kellett retired after 22 seasons at the helm. He received a 20-year service award from the Indiana Association of Track and Cross Country Coaches in 2019.
• Former Angola baseball coach Scott Johnson retired after 23 seasons as a head baseball coach. He won 422 games combined at Angola, Hamilton Southeastern and Carrollton outside of Atlanta. His last four seasons were at Carrollton, where he had his most talented groups and was sometimes among the best teams in Georgia. Johnson is still an assistant girls golf coach at Carrollton High School.
