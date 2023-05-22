ANGOLA — The top teams in high school golf are largely deep. A good score is often thrown out.
That is really not how it has been in the Northeast Corner Conference this season. And once again, the strength of Lakeland’s big three went low to counter deeper, steady play from the nearest contenders’ No. 1 to No. 5 to win another conference tournament.
Ben Keil shot a school record 3-under par 68 to earn medalist honors and two-time reigning NECC champion Tommy Curtis was third overall with 77 to lead the Lakers to their third straight NECC Tournament championship Saturday.
Lakeland shot 325 at Zollner Golf Course, which was 16 shots ahead of runner-up Fairfield. A young Fremont team, which included two freshmen and two sophomores, was third with 349, which was two shots ahead of fourth-place Westview.
The NECC regular season champion Falcons had all five players shoot in the 80s. Sophomore standout Brayden Miller was not among them. That changed the complexion of the tournament at the top.
Miller was playing in the U.S.G.A. Amateur Best Ball tournament last weekend in South Carolina. If he was present at Zollner shooting what he normally does, Fairfield could have won the tournament. The Lakers caught a break, but made their own breaks with how they played.
“I’m extremely happy with this crew,” Lakeland coach Jon Roush said.
“We did just enough,” he added. “Ben’s been on fire. Tommy is close. I’ve always said Nate is our X-factor. He had two different rounds.”
Nate Keil tied for sixth with an 82. He shot 36 on the front nine.
Roush briefly came out of retirement and officially returned as Laker coach on May 1 to replace Casey Rowe, who resigned due to added work responsibilities that would not allow him to coach. Roush announced his retirement on Jan. 30 after 23 seasons leading the Laker boys and will finish out the season.
Ben Keil hopes this big round on Saturday will get him started for a strong final stretch of his prep career before taking his talents to NCAA Division II University of Indianapolis.
“Tee shots were a big key to my game,” Keil said. “I always know I can play like this. I feel like this is a step in the right direction.”
Kyle Hartsough shot 98 and Ethan Rasbaugh had 106 to round out the Lakeland scores. Roush knows his No. 4 and No. 5 players have to play better to be a contender to advance past sectional and had a playoff for much of last week to determine who would play in those spots in the NECC Tournament.
Westview sophomore Silas Haarer was second with 73, and Garrett sophomore Carter Demske was fourth with a 73.
Fremont sophomore Ashland Benner was fifth with 81. Two freshmen tied Keil for sixth with 82, Zander Reetz from Fremont and Braeden Morr from Prairie Heights.
Benner and Reetz were big to push the Eagles up to third. Junior Luke Campbell was not at 100% after developing a forearm issue on the practice range and shot 93 out of the No. 1 position.
“As a team, we’re young. But I’m proud of how we played and how they handled themselves,” Fremont coach Nick Herndon said. “We ran away with it with our mental toughness.”
The Eagles were second to Lakeland 155-172 after the front nine scores came in. Fairfield was third with 174.
Westview was fourth 351, Host Angola was fifth with 359, a shot ahead of sixth-place Prairie Heights. The Panthers were playing in the final groups with Lakeland and Fairfield.
2023 Northeast Corner Conference Boys Golf Tournament
Team Scores
1.Lakeland 325, 2. Fairfield 341, 3. Fremont 349, 4. Westview 351, 5. Angola 359, 6. Prairie Heights 360, 7. Central Noble 378, 8. Garrett 385, 9. Eastside 393, 10. West Noble 398, 11. Churubusco 478
All-NECC finishers
(top 15 and ties)
1.Ben Keil (LL) 68, 2. Silas Haarer (WV) 73, 3. Tommy Curtis (LL) 77, 4. Carter Demske (G) 78, 5. Ashland Benner (FR) 81, 6t. Nate Keil (LL), Zander Reetz (FR) and Braeden Morr (PH) 82; 9t. Miles Nine (FF), Wade Springer (WV) and Andrew Miller (FF) 83; 12. Mason Gruner (A) 84, 13. Reece Myers (ES) 86, 14t. Carter Kitson (FF) and Carter Overbay (G) 87.
All-NECC Honorable Mention
(next 10 finishers and ties)
16.Jake Elliott (FF) 88, 17t. Gage Hankey (A), Jasper Carl (FF) and Owen Norris (CN) 89; 20. Brayden Levitz (PH) 90, 21t. Noah Butler (PH) and Ethan Plush (A) 91, 23t. Luke Campbell (FR), Trevor Reetz (FR) and Nevin Phares (WN) 93.
Individual Scores by Team
Lakeland 325 — B. Keil 33-35 68, T. Curtis 39-38 77, N. Keil 36-46 82, K. Hartsough 47-51 98, E. Rasbaugh 54-52 106.
Fairfield 341 — Nine 43-40 83, C. Kitson 47-40 87, A. Miller 43-40 83, Carl 42-47 89, J. Elliott 46-42 88.
Fremont 349 — L. Campbell 47-46 93, Benner 39-42 81, Z. Reetz 40-42 82, T. Reetz 46-47 93, J. Hilvers 51-45 96.
Westview 351 — S. Haarer 39-34 73, W. Springer 43-40 83, B. Springer 49-49 98, Bryan Yoder 47-55 102, Ju. Hershberger 52-45 97.
Angola 359 — Gruner 43-41 84, Hankey 48-41 89, J. Hersel 47-48 95, Plush 46-45 91, Kuster 46-51 97.
Prairie Heights 360 — B. Levitz 46-44 90, Br. Morr 42-40 82, Butler 48-43 91, L. Byler 48-49 97, J. Abbott 58-60 118.
Central Noble 378 — Weeks 50-46 96, Vandegrift 53-55 108, Norris 45-44 89, Je. Imhof 49-45 94, La. Vice 47-52 99.
Garrett 385 — C. Demske 39-39 78, Borns 44-52 96, C. Overbay 46-41 87, DeKoninck 62-62 124, Morimanno 64-63 127.
Eastside 393 — R. Myers 44-42 86, Chamberlain 55-51 106, C. Minnick 52-54 106, Czaja 55-52 107, Bendel 47-48 95.
West Noble 398 — L. Schermerhorn 45-49 94, N. Phares 49-44 93, I. Mast 52-45 97, A. Cripe 63-60 123, Ewell 60-54 114.
Churubusco 478 — VanHouten 65-57 122, Jacks 59-61 120, Buchhop 60-57 117, L. Price 62-67 129, Ummel 65-54 119.
