ALBION, Mich. — At the first day of the 2022 Michigan Intercollegiate Athletic Association Outdoor Track and Field Championships at Albion College on Thursday, both the Trine University men's and women's teams had several competitors place in the top eight of their events to get points for the Thunder.
The women picked up 30 points from three first-place finishes, with Valerie Obear (55.50 meters) winning the hammer throw by 5.52 meters, Haley Livingston (5.72 meters) taking the long jump and Evie Miller pacing the field in the 10,000 meter run with a time of 36:04.61, winning over Hope's Ana Tucker (37:30.25) by nearly 1:25.
Theo Samra picked up 16 points for the men by winning the hammer throw with a release of 54.04 meters, as well as placing third in the shot put with a throw of 13.66 meters, just behind teammate Alex Lewis (14.36), who finished second, and ahead of Travis Dowling (12.79), who placed 6th.
Madelyn Summers earned 10 more points for the Thunder women in two events, finishing third in the shot put (11.15 meters) and fifth in the hammer throw (44.98).
In the women's pole vault, Andrea Rodeheffer (3 meters) placed third and Morgan Moslow (2.90) placed fifth to give Trine 10 points in that event, while Lia Vawter finished seventh (1.48) in the high jump to earn two points.
Also in the women's 10,000 meters, Alli Smith finished fourth (38:24.79) and Chloe Goodrich ran to fifth (39:26.66) for five and four points respectively.
In the men's 10,000, Joseph Packard ran a time of 32:29.62 to finish second, just .12 seconds behind the winner in Calvin's Mica Meindertsma. Jacob Myers added a fourth-place performance (33:04.35) and Nik Pensyl placed eighth (34:12.54) to earn points.
Ben Williams earned second place in the long jump with a leap of 6.98 meters, ahead of teammates Ethan Spahr (6.89), who took third, and Eirik Eggen (6.55) who finished 7th.
In the pole vault, Rhett Gulotta cleared a height of 3.65 meters to earn fifth, while Jacob Barkey earned fourth in the hammer throw (50.32 meters).
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.