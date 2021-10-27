WATERLOO — The cross country course in Terre Haute is known for its long, sloping hills that make runners earn the place they get.
DeKalb junior Lydia Bennett has already climbed plenty of hills just get back to the top level of competition, however, and she’s more than ready to tackle the LaVern Gibson Championship Course in the state meet Saturday.
“I’m really happy to be able to be healthy again and to be able to run like I can,” Bennett said. “I’m happy to be going back. Now it’s just another week of training and getting ready.”
The boys race will be held at noon with the girls race at 3 p.m.
Bennett made a big splash there as a freshman, ending up on the awards podium with a 14th-place finish.
Then came a foot injury that interfered with her training. Then came COVID and quarantining. All of that created mental hurdles to overcome, and she fell short of her goal to return to state last season.
“It kind of got on top of me mentally,” she said. “It was hard to come back. I’m glad now I’m past it and I’m competing again.”
The injury still bothered at the start of this season, and she had to sit out some early-season meets.
“She missed some meets early, but since she’s been healthy, she’s run very well,” DeKalb coach Josh Maple said. “She’s a very hard worker.”
Bennett’s been at her best in the postseason, finishing third in the Northeast 8 Conference to earn a spot on the all-conference first team for the third consecutive season. Then came a sixth-place sectional finish, 21st in the regional and 18th in the semi-state, which Maple called her best race of the season.
Bennett said having been to the state meet before will help. The meet is different from the rest of the season in several ways.
One is the crowd, which dashes from spot to spot on the course to cheer on the runners at deafening levels. Many fans are adorned in creative costumes or body paint in their school colors.
Bennett said the fans aren’t a factor for her.
“I pretty much block it all out. I can always hear my mom, though,” she said.
Another difference is the frighteningly fast start, with runners taking off at a breakneck pace.
“Everybody goes out super fast. I just have to run my race,” Bennett said. “I know what I have to do. Just pick them off one by one.”
Maple said she did that last weekend at Huntington.
“She paced herself really well at semi-state,” Maple said. “Some girls will try to win it right away, or win it for their team. You have to remember that you’re going to see some of those girls falling back.
“She’s just there for herself this year, so she doesn’t have that team pressure.”
Bennett said she’s not feeling pressure at all as she prepares to compete at the top level.
“The most important thing is to do what you know you can do, and run your race,” she said. “Just go out and have fun. It’s the best way to go out and tackle a course.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.