FREMONT — It was Hall of Fame Night at Angola Motorsport Speedway Saturday with five individuals being inducted into the race track’s Hall of Fame.
Dick Musser, Tom Blackburn, Steve Asztalos, Richard “Dangerous Dick” Willms and Steve Minich Sr. were all inducted as part of a full program of AMS’ weekly divisions taking to the track.
The feature race winners on the night were Brent Jack in the late models, Johnathon Gatton in the modifieds, Scott Whetzel in the street stocks, and Dylan Huffman in the mini-stocks and Tom Minick in the front wheel drives.
In the late model main, Tony Dager was second to Jack. Austin May was third, Evan Park placed fourth and Robbie Drummond finished fifth.
In the modified feature, Timmerman finished second behind Gatton. Erik Schaeffer placed third, followed by Connor Landis and Chad Richardson to round out the top five.
In the street stocks feature, Zach Henderson was second, followed by Brad Whetzel, Travis Kyle and Tavvin Kyle to round out the top five.
In the Mini-stocks main, Chris Bennett drove to a runner-up finish. Then came Chad Minnix in third, Tracy Thompson in fourth and Kevin Mertz taking fifth place.
In the front wheel drive feature, Jon Hart was second with John Robinson third, Ashley Chalfant fourth and Derek Simon fifth.
It will be a tribute weekend doubleheader just before Labor Day at AMS in memory of Blaine Miller and Jeffrey Shelmadine.
Angola’s weekly divisions will be racing on Saturday along with the Michiana Vintage Racers. Racing starts at 7 p.m.
On Sunday, the Michiana Vintage Racers will be back along with three special races: the third race of the High Banks Triple Play for the late models with a 50-lap feature, the third race of the MOD Mixer for the modifieds with a 50-lap feature, and the 71-lap tribute race in the street stocks honoring the memory of Miller and Shelmadine. The racing will start at 6:30 p.m.
