ANGOLA — Most New Year’s resolutions fall by the wayside after a couple of months, whether it’s lost motivation, discouragement or the goal is set too high.
The same was about to happen for Chelsi Noll, but not because of a lack of motivation or it was too far out of reach. It was because of a global pandemic.
Her resolution for 2020 was to run a marathon, her first. She was signed up to run the marathon during Memorial Day weekend in Traverse City, Michigan, which is a qualifier for the Boston Marathon, but it was canceled due to COVID-19 concerns.
To make her goal a reality Noll decided to run a marathon on her own through Steuben County, and she completed a 26.2-mile route on Saturday doing it for a good cause.
She was in the middle of her training when she heard the news of the cancellation. So she decided to take a few weeks off thinking this wasn’t her year to cross something off her bucket list.
However, one day scrolling through social media, she saw that other people, including one man who lost part of his leg, were running marathons on their own.
She got a text from her sister-in-law saying she should do it, and the motivation kept growing there.
Noll got back to training. Luckily, she didn’t have to start from scratch. During the time she wasn’t training for the marathon, she was still running and lifting.
Noll, who is teacher at Waterloo Elementary, ran cross country and track in high school and college, coached both at DeKalb High School and has ran half marathons in the past. Her original plan was to train for 20 weeks, but she trained for about 26 weeks and logged about 614 miles, including the 26.2 from the marathon.
With the help of Randy Houser, owner of Legends Running Shop in Angola, and Lisa Roe, who has ran the Boston Marathon multiple times, she was able to set up different checkpoints around the county to complete the 26.2 miles.
Houser and Roe were just two of the many people to help Noll complete the marathon.
Houser followed her on her route with the Legends Running Shop van, Brittany Otis, Angola policewoman, ran first six miles with Noll and a group of Angola runners also ran with her. Lauren and Mark Beckmann, who both ran for DeKalb, ran with her at mile No. 15, then Roe joined Noll, starting at mile 18.
Finally, Noll’s husband, Bradley, who is not a runner, according to Noll, ran the last seven miles with her. Terry Gary, who is an Angola firefighter, biked the entire marathon with Noll.
“It was so amazing to have so many people come together, and then the amount of friends, family and co-workers that were at different checkpoints that Randy Houser had assigned with signs and horns and following me around in their vehicles. It was pretty cool,” Noll said.
She had trouble describing how she felt when she finally completed the run.
“It’s hard to explain. It’s kind of this out-of-body experience. Especially since I struggled to finish the second half of the marathon. Just the overpowering love, humbleness but so much grace poured through me. I just felt like God was right there saying, ‘You did it,’” Noll said. “You kind of black out for a second with so much emotion, and any marathon runner or runner in general will tell you when you accomplish something that didn’t think that you could or you had your eyes set on or goal, it’s definitely an emotional experience.”
Noll not only ran the marathon to complete a life goal but to also do it for a good cause. Noll’s close friend Jake Hantz said if she completed the marathon, he would donate $500 to the charity of her choice.
She chose two different places to donate to and gave $250 to the Angola Police K9 Fund.
“It’s really close to my heart. My brother-in-law Brian Noll is a K9 officer, and I just felt like with the world we are in right now that some positive light needed to be shed on policemen,” Noll said. “He was sharing with me the week prior that he wasn’t sure if with the pandemic if they would be able to have their annual 5K K9 run to help raise money for vet bills and taking care of K9 officers. I thought what better way to give back to him and his service.”
The second donation was to Steuben Country Turkey Tracks.
“It was originally started to help children with disabilities who wanted to participate in hunting and wildlife,” Noll said.
It’s another organization close to her heart. She said her husband, her brother-in-law and Gary have all taken out children to help them learn how to hunt.
Noll still has the dream of running the Boston Marathon some day.
“I think that it’s a runner’s dream to go to something that elite and it’s a memorial too,” Noll said. “Eventually, I would love to.”
After what she did on Saturday, anything is possible for Noll.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.