A look back
Past Boys Soccer Preps and Coaches of the Year
(P = Prep, C = Coach)
2019
P — Henry Torres, West Noble; C — Daron White, Lakewood Park
2018
P — Cruz Belmares, West Noble; C — Ampelio Pizana, West Noble
2017
P — Josh Good, DeKalb; C — Ampelio Pizana, West Noble
2016
P — Uriel Macias, West Noble; C — Ampelio Pizana, West Noble
2015
P — Bradley Gerke, Lakewood Park; C — Ampelio Pizana, West Noble
2014
P — Brennan Cochran, DeKalb; C — Jed Freels, DeKalb
2013
P — Brennan Cochran, DeKalb; C — Jed Freels, DeKalb
2012
P — Austin Sibery, DeKalb; C — Jed Freels, DeKalb
2011
P — Clint Hoffar, East Noble; C — Rob Berkley, East Noble
2010
P — Austin Altimus, Lakewood Park; C — Steve Taulbee, Lakewood Park
2009
P — Austin Altimus, Lakewood Park; C — Rob Atkins, Lakewood Park
2008
P — Adam Christner, Westview; C — Dennis Berkey, Westview
2007
P — Adam Christner, Westview, and Erik Correa, West Noble; C — Dennis Berkey, Westview
2006
P — Chase Rollins, DeKalb; C — Jed Freels, DeKalb
2005
P — Leo Garcia, Lakeland; C — Randy Miller — West Noble
2004
P — Justin Bigelow, DeKalb, and Stu Thornton, Angola; C — Ryan Kohlheim, Angola
2003
P — Andrew Miller, Westview; C — Dennis Berkey, Westview
2002
P — Andrew Miller, Westview, and Brandon Koenig, DeKalb; C — Jed Freels, DeKalb
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.