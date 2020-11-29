A look back

Past Boys Soccer Preps and Coaches of the Year

(P = Prep, C = Coach)

2019

P — Henry Torres, West Noble; C — Daron White, Lakewood Park

2018

P — Cruz Belmares, West Noble; C — Ampelio Pizana, West Noble

2017

P — Josh Good, DeKalb; C — Ampelio Pizana, West Noble

2016

P — Uriel Macias, West Noble; C — Ampelio Pizana, West Noble

2015

P — Bradley Gerke, Lakewood Park; C — Ampelio Pizana, West Noble

2014

P — Brennan Cochran, DeKalb; C — Jed Freels, DeKalb

2013

P — Brennan Cochran, DeKalb; C — Jed Freels, DeKalb

2012

P — Austin Sibery, DeKalb; C — Jed Freels, DeKalb

2011

P — Clint Hoffar, East Noble; C — Rob Berkley, East Noble

2010

P — Austin Altimus, Lakewood Park; C — Steve Taulbee, Lakewood Park

2009

P — Austin Altimus, Lakewood Park; C — Rob Atkins, Lakewood Park

2008

P — Adam Christner, Westview; C — Dennis Berkey, Westview

2007

P — Adam Christner, Westview, and Erik Correa, West Noble; C — Dennis Berkey, Westview

2006

P — Chase Rollins, DeKalb; C — Jed Freels, DeKalb

2005

P — Leo Garcia, Lakeland; C — Randy Miller — West Noble

2004

P — Justin Bigelow, DeKalb, and Stu Thornton, Angola; C — Ryan Kohlheim, Angola

2003

P — Andrew Miller, Westview; C — Dennis Berkey, Westview

2002

P — Andrew Miller, Westview, and Brandon Koenig, DeKalb; C — Jed Freels, DeKalb

