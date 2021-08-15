Garrett volleyball teams had 29 wins — twice — the most by any sports team in Railroader history.
Last year's club was 29-4 overall and 10-1 in the Northeast Corner Conference, but ran into eventual Class 3A state champion Bishop Dwenger in the sectional.
The Big Train has a new coach, Taylor Smith, one of Garrett's best players ever who played collegiately at Maryland. The roster will be young but still includes players who shared in the record success of the last two years.
Senior middle Morgan Ostrowski is back along with senior setter Taylor Gerke, who were both All-Northeast Corner Conference picks a year ago and will be team captains this season along with senior Emma Welbaum. Junior outside hitter Kinleigh Smith is also back.
The top candidates to fill in include junior outside hitter Isabel Fielden, sophomore setter Kyana Martinez and freshman defensive specialist Kennedy Hutton.
The Railroaders lost two all-conference choices from last year in setter and outside hitter Logan Smith, now at Jacksonville State, and outside hitter Emma Hirchak, now at Marian. Libero Bailey Payton also must be replaced.
Lakewood Park
Lakewood Park has won two straight sectionals with two different coaches, and has a new coach this year in Savannah Dize.
The Panthers lost a very good senior class from last year's 13-11 team, but have talent and experience returning.
Huntington-bound senior Haley Kruse has gone past the 1,000-kill mark for her career, and has been chosen for the KPC Media Group All-Area team three times. Senior Megan Knox is the school's career digs leader with more than 500, and junior Lauren Korte had more than 500 assists as the team's setter a year ago.
Seniors Ashley Zak, Aubrey Zak, Sophie Burris and Cassie Swing all got significant playing time a year ago.
"This team works hard, has a passion to win, and a passion for each other," Dize said. "With those three things plus some great senior leaders, I believe this team will go far.
"Many teams and schools will underestimate us, but I believe we are a team to watch out for."
DeKalb
Coach Melissa Hall is happy to see her team have the chance for a more normal season after dealing with the pandemic last year. The Barons went 6-16.
"We have a group of girls with positive attitudes who believe in and respect each other," Hall said. "They are determined to overcome adversity throughout the season by being selfless players and not letting each other settle, constantly pushing each other to grow on and off the court."
Everything for DeKalb starts with four-year starting setter Hope Moring, a first-team All-Northeast 8 Conference and KPC Media Group All-Area selection a year ago.
"She's incredibly athletic and dynamic and has the ability to change a game," Hall said. "She is a fantastic defender at the net and in the backcourt, and is an offensive threat as well."
Senior outside hitter Paige Snider is also back. Hall said Snider put in a strong offseason and is a consistent defensive player.
Brenna Spangler, a senior middle, also returns. "She's such a presence at the net with her read on the block and her overall energy," Hall said.
Juniors Aiva Ring and Lillie Cserep also return. Ring is strong on defense and Cserep is another option at setter.
Newcomers looking to pitch in include juniors Ashley Robinett, Paige Langschwager, Bella Hansen, Juli Plummer and Kya Blomeke, and sophomore Brooklyn Barkhaus.
Eastside
Blazer coach Kent Mitchell again faces a lack of size, with no player taller than 5-foot-9.
"It's hard to beat other teams' height consistently to score, and then it's hard to stop their height consistently with short blockers," Mitchell said. "The defense can only hold up so long."
The Blazers were able to scrap their way to stay in matches during last year's 9-20 finish.
"We've got to serve very well, and we've got to serve the zones of the court very well," Mitchell said. "We've got to limit our errors offensively, and play great defense and have good serve receive."
Seniors Mataya Bireley, Skye Kessler and Josie Richman figure to be key contributors for the Blazers. Juniors Allison Hoffelder and Eleanor Neumann are also being counted on.
Mitchell knows size isn't something he can control, and he likes the team he has.
"I'm really proud of these kids. They work really hard," Mitchell said. "Being teenagers, for the most part, they listen well."
The Blazers opened their season with a home loss to NECC rival Fairfield, 25-14, 25-21, 25-14.
Hamilton
Second-year coach Emma Lucas will build around six returning letterwinners this season.
Senior Raymie Howard, junior Krysta Mullin and sophomore Maddie Dager are among the top players back. Juniors Ryleegh Freed and Lexi Myers also return along with sophomore Alyana Dean.
Newcomers looking to contribute include senior Lilly Hill, and freshmen Taryn Kintz, Abbi Dager, Jalynn Hinkley and Taylor Harger.
