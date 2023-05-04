SYRACUSE — Fremont’s boys golf team downed West Noble 167-212 Thursday in a Northeast Corner Conference match at Maxwelton.
Eagles Zander Reetz and Ashland Benner both shot 40 to share medalist honors.
Fremont shot 202 to win the junior varsity match. Eagle Austin Caskey was medalist with 49.
Northridge 152, Prairie Heights 186, ECA 191
At Bent Oak in Elkhart, the Panthers were second to a strong Raider team.
Heights had three boys shoot in the 40s, led by Brayden Levitz with a 42. Braeden Morr had 46 and Noah Butler shot 48. PH also had Leyton Byler with 50 and Jay Abbott with 57.
In junior varsity play, PH had Austin Milliman with 56, Keegan German with 65 and Elijah Seevers with 67.
