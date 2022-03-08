AUBURN — The Jack brothers had an outstanding 2021 racing season.
Hunter Jack won the championship of the ARCA/CRA Super Series. His younger brother, Tanner Jack, was the rookie of the year in a series one step below that, the Jegs CRA All-Stars Tour.
Racing since they were little tykes, both want to keep going faster and go for more in the approaching season.
“That’s the plan, try to do the same thing, try to win races and win the championship,” Hunter Jack said.
Their father, Brent Jack, had them racing go-karts when Hunter was 6 and Tanner was 4. Brent returned to racing last year, and competed mostly in the sportsman class at Angola Motorsport Speedway.
Hunter moved up to a full-size mini-stock at age 13, then into late models a year later. He raced at Angola and appeared in some CRA (Championship Racing Association) races in 2015 before joining the circuit full-time in 2016.
Tanner made the move to cars at age 12.
Hunter Jack won the points standings by nearly 100 over runner-up Cody Coughlin. The series uses its own chase format for the last four races of the year, with a field of eight drivers narrowed to six and then four for the final race at Winchester.
Two of the final four went out of that race fairly early, then a third dropped out. Hunter ran the longest before also succumbing to mechanical problems.
“I was running fifth. At that point we were trying to win the race,” he said. “We had the best car.”
Hunter placed sixth in a larger race, and was tops among CRA drivers. That put him at the top of the point standings, where he stayed the rest of the season.
“It was really awesome,” Hunter said. “We were pretty close to winning a couple of races, but we just need to be a little better. We stayed consistent the whole season and that’s what got us to that point, to be able to win the championship.”
He’d like to make the hop up to ARCA (Automobile Racing Club of America) at some point, but financing becomes a major factor at that level.
“To make it to that next step it takes a lot more funding,” he said. “That’s what we’d like to do, but I don’t know if it will happen.”
One of his prizes for winning was a chance to try out an ARCA car on the hallowed pavement of Daytona International Speedway.
“It was completely different than anything I’d done before,” Hunter said. “You’re going 175 mph, you’re just barely turning the wheel. You have to put the car right up by the wall.
“It’s a track I watched on TV forever, and being able to go drive on it was pretty cool.”
Tanner was also a standout football player at DeKalb as a small but elusive running back.
“I was known for my speed on the football field,” he said. “I was fast twitchy, and in a race car, you have to be fast twitchy with your moves, and make fast decisions. It kind of correlated.”
Tanner was close to being the series champion as well as the top rookie. Like his older brother, he earned a spot in the chase, and was leading late in the final race.
“I was leading with two to go,” Tanner said. “Some dude hit me a little bit and passed me and that’s how he won. I got second.
“It was real tough to swallow, but I was happy with second, especially my rookie year.”
He still wound up with the most points of three rookie drivers for the season, giving him the top rookie honor. Before the final race, his best finish was fifth in a race at Xenia, Ohio.
“This was my first year in that series and I was still learning,” Tanner said. “Now that I have some experience under my belt, we’re going to try to go out and get some wins, and go for the championship.”
The brothers go along to help their father when they aren’t competing.
“If I don’t have a race and Tanner doesn’t have a race, we’ll go with him,” Hunter said. “He ran mostly at Angola last year but he’s talking about traveling around a little more this year.”
Tanner expressed thanks to his parents, Brent and Denise, brother, Hunter, and his sister and brother-in-law, Tyler and Alyssa Lanning.
Among others who helped the two brothers were crew chief Jimmy Tucker, Bill Dietrich, Austin and Justin May, Dave and Ethan Standniczuk, Paul Cordray and Jim Lambert.
Both drivers thanked sponsors Vandoorn Racing Development, McGunegill Engine Performance, NAPA M&S Auto Parts, PFC Brakes, Hartman Auto Body, Brent’s Automotive, Jason Dietsch Trailer Sales, Colormaster Ink, All-Star Performance, Hutcherson Construction and G. Scott Louderback DDS.
