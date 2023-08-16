KENDALLVILLE — KPC Media is gearing up for its fall high school football coverage, which begins this weekend.
Coverage of Friday night games will go up online immediately after the contests are over at kpcnews.com, usually by 1 a.m. Saturday.
Game stories and/or additional feature stories from Friday night’s games will appear in print in the following Tuesday edition of The News Sun, The Star and The Herald Republican.
While we will try to cover as many games as possible, coaches and other support staff are encouraged to send in details from the games by phone or email on Friday night to either provide us the ability to cover games we could not staff or supply additional information for the games we do cover live.
Sports Director Ken Fillmore can be reached by phone at 347-0400, Ext. 1133, or by email at kfillmore@kpcmedia.com. Sports reporter Mark Murdock can be reached by phone at 925-2611, Ext. 2523, or by email at mmurdock@kpcmedia.com. Sports reporter David Vantress can be reached by email at dvantress@kpcmedia.com.
Feel free to reach out to the people listed above with information about local high school sports.
Fillmore to preview 2023 season on The Hawk
Fillmore will be on Hawk Sports Talk today at 7:30 p.m. with host Fred Inniger on WAWK radio (95.5 FM, Kendallville, and 94.3 FM Auburn) to preview high school football in the area.
Hawk Sports Talk is a two-hour program focusing on local sports and starts at 7 p.m.
