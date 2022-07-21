EUGENE, Ore. — Olympian and former DeKalb state champion Rachel Dincoff placed 24th in the trials of the women’s discus throw at the World Track and Field Championships Tuesday night.
Dincoff did not qualify for tonight’s finals, with the top 12 throwers moving on from the preliminaries.
Dincoff’s top throw was 57.62 meters in her third and final attempt. She threw 57.38 in her first try and then scratched on her second attempt.
A third-place finish at the USA Championships in June had qualified Dincoff for the World Championships. Her top throw was 62.14 meters in that meet.
She also had to meet the world qualifying standard to be eligible for the World Championships. She’s done that twice this year, throwing 64.13 meters at the Tennessee Challenge in May and then achieving a personal best of 65.46 at a meet in Oklahoma.
Valarie Allman, who won the USA Championships, had the best throw of the trials at 68.36. The Tokyo Olympics gold medalist was nearly 3 meters ahead of the nearest competitor, Jorinde van Klinken of the Netherlands, who threw 65.86.
The runner-up at the USA Championships, Laulauga Tausaga, finished ninth in the trials at 62.85 meters, and earned a placed in the finals tonight.
Dincoff also competed for the US in the 2021 Tokyo Olympics and placed 27th. She qualified with a third-place finish in the US Olympic Trials.
She was a collegiate star at Auburn and is the university’s first-ever women’s Olympian. She was the state girls discus champion for DeKalb in 2012.
