AUBURN — Lakewood Park Christian spent little time outside its offensive third in Thursday’s boys soccer match with Lakeland Christian Academy.
At certain moments, the Class 1A No. 2 Panthers may have been able to take a team picture of their opponents.
The Cougars packed the area in front of the goal, but the Panthers didn’t lose patience and kept working for a 3-1 victory.
“I was really pleased with the way we played,” Lakewood Park coach Daron White said. “We were patient and dominated possession in the first half. They packed it in the first half.”
The first of two goals by Zach Collins with about 13 minutes left in the first half opened the scoring. Colton White and Logan Korte assisted.
Just three minutes before the half, Collins had a shot blocked, but Blake Miller drilled the rebound inside the right post for a 2-0 advantage at the break.
Lakewood Park (5-1) tried to counter the Cougars’ crowded penalty area by spreading the ball across the entire field, working the ball from corner to corner at times.
“When a team is going to pack it in like that, you’ve got to use the whole width, and you’ve got get a lot of combination play,” White said. “That’s what we talked about at halftime, to try to have more combination play in the second half.”
Collins’ second goal came in the first two minutes after the break, as he rolled one from left to right and inside the far post to give the Panthers a 3-0 lead. He ripped a shot off the crossbar just seconds later.
Lakewood Park substituted heavily in the final 20 minutes. Brayden Lane broke up the shutout for Lakeland just before the final whistle.
“We had a lot of young players in and that was good that they got to play in a varsity game,” White said. “I’m not disappointed with that goal at all.”
