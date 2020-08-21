Prep Girls Soccer Knights, Lakers draw tie
KENDALLVILLE — East Noble and Lakeland played to a 1-1 tie on Thursday night.
Hailey Alleshouse scored the lone Laker goal while Holly Butler had the equalizer for the Knights on a penalty kick.
It was the first game for Lakeland with new coach Megan Hamilton, who coached in 2018. She took over for Samir Hazbic.
Hornets lose to Leo
LEO-CEDARVILLE — Angola lost to Leo 9-0 in a nonconference match Wednesday.
The Lions won the junior varsity match 5-0.
High Schools Churubusco sets attendance guidelines for fall sports
CHURUBUSCO — Churubusco High School recently announced its attendance policies for fall sports.
Home football tickets will be pre-sold to family members of student-athletes only. The attendance limit is 250 fans.
The remaining tickets will be sold to students.
Home fans must park in the rear parking lot and enter the stadium as usual.
For visiting fans, the tickets will be distributed by the visiting school and are limited to 200 tickets.
Visitors should park in the Churubusco Community Park parking lot or in the front lot of the school and enter the stadium near the Boy Scout Building in Churubusco Park.
For home spectators at volleyball matches, season tickets will be pre-sold to family of team members only.
The attendance for volleyball matches is limited to 250 spectators, and face coverings are required while indoors.
Prep Girls Golf Eagles knock off Lakers
ANGOLA — Fremont defeated Lakeland 185-189 in a matchup of the top two teams in the Northeast Corner Conference Wednesday on the back nine at Lake James Golf Club.
Laker Madison Keil medaled with a 39. However, the Eagles (5-0, 3-0 NECC, before Thursday) had three girls shoot in the low 40s, led by Halle Taner’s 42. Katie Baker fired a 44 and Kenadee Porath had a 45.
Khloe Glendening had 54 for FHS.
Kylie Watkins shot 48 for Lakeland (5-1, 3-1). Bailey Hartsough and Sadie Edsall each shot 51s, and Tatum Retterbush had 57.
Two Lakers played junior varsity rounds. Brooke Retterbush had 56, and Amelia Trump had 58.
Prep Boys Tennis Knights defeat Lakeland
East Noble lost to visiting Bishop Dwenger 4-1 on Wednesday, then bounced back with a 5-0 victory over Lakeland on the road on Thursday.
On Thursday, the Knights (2-2) won all of their matches in straight sets. EN won the junior varsity dual 6-0.
On Wednesday, the Knights got their lone point at No. 3 singles from senior Ryan Gienger, who defeated Ben Huffman 6-2, 6-0.
East Noble won the junior varsity dual 4-1. The Knights got singles victories from Kanon Combs (8-2) and Cale Ernsberger (8-2) and won both doubles matches with the team of Jacob Graden and Owen Ritchie (8-0) and the duo of Michael Deetz and Caden Treesh (8-2).
In Syracuse Wednesday, Lakeland lost to Wawasee 4-1. The JV dual was tied at 3.
Thursday’s results
East Noble 5, Lakeland 0
Singles: 1. Vittorio Bona (EN) def. Corey Christie 6-0, 6-2. 2. Nolan Ogle (EN) def. Luke Franke 6-1, 6-0. 3. Ryan Gienger (EN) def. Dominic Lawrence 6-4, 7-6 (7-2).
Doubles: 1. Ryan Ludwig-Kyle Blackburn (EN) def. Blake Sturdivant-Wyatt Priestly 7-5, 6-3. 2. Carver Miller-Bryson Ortiz (EN) def. Colton Freeman-Brayden Miles 6-2, 6-0.
Wednesday’s results
Bishop Dwenger 4, East Noble 1
Singles: 1. Andrew Nuerge (BD) def. Vittorio Bona 6-3, 6-1. 2. Adam Yaggy (BD) def. Nolan Ogle 6-2, 6-2. 3. Ryan Gienger (EN) def. Ben Huffman 6-2, 6-0.
Doubles: 1. Brayden LaPan-Ricky Nill (BD) def. Ryan Ludwig-Kyle Blackburn 6-0, 6-0. 2. Jacob Schroeder-Andy Rooney (BD) def. Carver Miller-Bryson Ortiz 6-1, 6-1.
DeKalb triumphs at Snider
FORT WAYNE — DeKalb was a 3-2 winner at Snider Wednesday.
Landon Holwerda dropped only one game as he defeated Seth Geisleman at No. 1 singles, and Krue Nagel pulled off a three-set win at No. 3 singles over Ryan Garringer.
The No. 1 doubles tandem of Owen Holwerda and Elijah Ehmke won a third-set tiebreaker for DeKalb, outlasting Braeden Hall and Aaron Fenn 6-2, 3-6, 7-6.
Andrew Dane defeated Jack McComb at two singles, and the Panther team of Tyler Kaiser and Jacob Hein defeated Kaine Smith and Kiefer Nagel at two doubles, both in three sets.
DeKalb also took the JV match 4-1. Aidan Wissing won 6-0 over Michael Deckena at one singles and Wyatt Derrow was a 7-5 winner over Ayden McLaughlin at two singles.
Josh Allen and Grant Fetter combined for a 6-3 win over Max Springer and Hunter Perkins at one doubles. DeKalb also won at two doubles as Tyler DeWitt and Matt Beckmann won 6-4 over Jacob Metal and Dirk Hildebrand.
PH defeats Cougars
ALBION — Prairie Heights defeated Central Noble 5-0 in a Northeast Corner Conference dual Thursday.
The Panthers won both singles matches that were played, and won the rest of the positions by forfeit. Leyton Byler won his No. 1 singles match 6-3, 6-4, and Logan Hamilton won his No. 2 singles match 6-3, 6-2.
Prep Volleyball ’Busco beat by Flying Jets
CHURUBUSCO — Churubusco lost to Adams Central in three sets Tuesday. The scores of the final two sets were 25-8 and 25-17.
