Prep Baseball Garrett holds off Fremont
FREMONT — Garrett started fast Tuesday and survived a Fremont comeback attempt to defeat the Eagles 5-4 in a Northeast Corner Conference game at Probst Park.
The Railroaders led 5-0 after three and a half innings. Then the Eagles scored once in the fourth and three times in the fifth. But Garrett did not give up anything else and held on to win.
Luke Holcomb was the starting and winning pitcher for the Railroaders (8-10, 4-4 NECC) and also had two hits and two runs batted in. He struck out six in five innings. Elijah Chapman finished the game to get the save.
Tyler Miller had two hits for Fremont (6-9, 2-4). Brody Foulk started on the mound and took the loss, striking out seven in four and one-third innings. Matt Teegardin pitched two and two-thirds innings of scoreless relief.
East Noble tops Blazers in rain-shortened contest
KENDALLVILLE — East Noble defeated Eastside 4-0 in a rain-shortened contest Monday.
Play was stopped in the sixth, so the game was official after five innings.
Jackson Leedy threw a three-hit shutout for the Knights. He walked two and struck out eight.
Gunner Wiley and Parker Kerr each had two hits and a run scored for East Noble. Wiley also drove in a run. Leedy walked twice, was hit by a pitch and scored a run. Dylan Krehl doubled and drove in a run.
Wyatt Davis started pitching and took the loss for the Blazers. He struck out four in four and two-thirds innings.
Barons belt Columbia City
WATERLOO — DeKalb scored four runs in each of the first two innings in defeating Columbia City 10-4 in a Northeast 8 Conference game Monday.
Tegan Irk was 2-for-3 with a walk, a home run, a stolen base, three runs scored and three runs batted in to lead the Barons.
Parker Smith, Aaden Lytle, Ashten Tuttle and Ethan Jordan had two hits apiece for DeKalb. Jordan doubled, drove in and run and scored twice. Tuttle scored a run and had two RBIs. Lytle also walked twice, scored a run and had an RBI. Aydan Parr doubled and drove in two runs.
Elijah Ehmke scattered seven hits and four walks in his complete game win for the Barons. He struck out five.
Warriors win at Marian, HHS
Westview won at Hamilton 13-2 in five innings on Friday, then knocked off Mishawaka Marian 5-4 on Saturday.
On Friday, sophomore Jack Massey hit two doubles and drove in four runs for the Warriors. Braden Kauffman was 2-for-3 with a walk, a triple, two runs scored and two RBIs. Gavin Engle scored three runs.
Kylen Bender was the starting and winning pitcher for Westview. He allowed two earned runs and three hits in four innings, hit a batter and walked no one.
On Saturday in Mishawaka, the Knights rallied from a 3-0 deficit after four and a half innings to tie it in the fifth and score a run in the sixth to take a 4-3 lead. The Warriors answered with two runs in the seventh and held on to beat a solid Marian squad.
Mortrud was 3-for-4 with a double, a run scored and two RBIs for Westview. He also picked up the win in relief. Kauffman was 2-for-3 with a walk, a double and three runs.
Warrior junior Micah Miller overcame some wildness to have a solid start, allowing three earned runs and two hits over five innings. He struck out five, walked four and hit two batters.
Garrett tops CN, lose 2 to Leo
GARRETT — Garrett defeated Central Noble 9-6 in a Northeast Corner Conference game on Friday.
The Railroaders scored five runs in the bottom of the fifth inning to break a 3-3 tie and overcame four errors to win.
Aiden Orth and Peyton Simmons each had two hits and two runs for Garrett. Orth also drove in a run.
James Kimmel and Luke Holcomb both singled, doubled and drove in a run for the Big Train. Holcomb also scored a run and allowed two hits and struck out over six innings to get the win. He gave up six unearned runs.
Elijah Chapman struck out two in a scoreless seventh inning to get the save for Garrett.
Lane Wolfe singled, had a sacrifice fly and drove in three runs for CN. Trey Shisler and Ryne Kiern each had two runs, with Shisler also stealing two bases. Jaxon Copas had two hits.
On Saturday in Leo-Cedarville, Garrett lost to Leo 18-8 in six innings and 13-3 in five innings. Sophomore Landin Hoeppner drove in eight runs for the Lions in the twin bill while classmate Landon Ruoff had seven RBIs.
In game one, the Railroaders scored all their runs in the first three innings and could not keep up with the Lions.
Holcomb and Calder Hefty each had a hit and two RBIs for Garrett. Holcomb also walked twice and scored a run. Kimmel and Camren Ruble each had two hits. Chapman and Simmons each scored two runs.
In game two, Orth had three hits and a run scored the the Railroaders. Jacob Molargik had two hits, including a double, and Grant Byers scored two runs.
Churubusco downs Blackhawk
BERNE — Churubusco nipped Blackhawk Christian 3-2 in the South Adams Invitational Saturday after losing to the host Starfires 5-0.
Eagle senior Wyatt Marks reached base four times against the Braves, stole two bases and scored a run. He had two hits, walked and was hit by a pitch.
Warner Ott doubled, walked and drove in a run for Churubusco. Gaven Hart went the first four innings and got the win, allowing an earned run and two hits and striking out three. Keaton Blessing followed with two solid innings of relief before Ethan Hartsock slammed the door in the seventh to get the save.
Against South Adams, Blessing had a hit and drew two walks for the Eagles.
In Wabash on Friday, Churubusco lost to Southwood 11-6.
Croix Haberstock was 2-for-3 with a home run, four runs batted in, and was hit by a pitch to lead the Eagles. Ott, Blessing, Brennan Gaff and Bransen Hart also had two hits apiece.
Leedy’s no-hitter helps Prairie Heights gain split with ECA
ELKHART — Prairie Heights defeated Elkhart Christian Academy 13-1 to cap off a non-conference doubleheader Saturday. The Eagles won the opener 9-7.
In game two, senior Kam Leedy threw a no-hitter with 15 strikeouts and freshman Elijah Zolman hit his first high school home run for the Panthers. Leedy allowed an unearned run, walked one and hit a batter. Zolman ended up going 3-for-4 with a walk, three runs batted in and two runs scored.
Maverick Deveau singled, doubled, was hit by a pitch, scored a run and had three RBIs for PH. Matt Roberts singled, doubled, walked and scored three runs. Leedy was 2-for-3, with two runs and a sacrifice fly to drive in another run.
Caleb Freed and Hayden Culler each scored two runs for Heights, and Brock Tschannen added two RBIs. Culler had six of the Panthers’ 19 stolen bases.
In game one, Prairie Heights’ comeback attempt fell short. It fell behind 9-2 after four innings.
Roberts was 3-for-4 with a double, a run and an RBI for the Panthers. Phillip Sheets and Brady Baas each had two hits and a run scored. Freed and Deveau each had a hit and two RBIs. Freed also scored two runs.
LPC drops high-scoring contest
FORT WAYNE — Lakewood Park lost to Wayne 17-11 on Friday.
The game went back-and-forth before the Generals delivered the biggest blow with an eight-run sixth inning to turn the game in their favor for good. The Panthers walked five guys, hit three others and made seven errors.
Ethan Young was 3-for-4 with a walk, two runs scored and a run batted in for LPC. Corbin White and Wes Harms both went 2-for-3 with two RBIs. White also tripled, walked twice and scored three runs. Gabe Dager had two hits and two RBIs, and Kayden Kirtley scored twice.
Prep Softball Pratt leads Panthers past ‘Busco
BRUSHY PRAIRIE — Trinity Pratt hit two home runs and picked up the win in a pitching start to lead Prairie Heights past Churubusco 5-4 in a Northeast Corner Conference game Tuesday at the Panthers’ Field of Dreams.
Emily McCrea pitched a couple scoreless innings to get the save for the Panthers (7-10, 3-4 NECC). The Eagles are 7-8, 4-4.
Cougars fall at Fairfield
BENTON — Central Noble lost to Fairfield 6-5 in a Northeast Corner Conference game on Monday.
The Falcons scored all of their runs in the first four innings. The Cougars scored twice in the sixth inning to get within one in their second comeback attempt of the contest, but could not draw even again.
Abby Hile was 3-for-4 with a double and a run scored for the Cougars. Kennedy Vice was 2-for-3 with a walks and two runs batted in. Kyleigh Egolf doubled and drove in two runs. Kensyngtin Kimmell and Haddi Hile each had two hits.
EN defeated by Columbia City
COLUMBIA CITY — East Noble lost to Columbia City 11-1 in five innings in a Northeast 8 Conference game on Monday.
Bethany Haselby pitched a four-hitter for the Eagles. She allowed an unearned run, walked two and struck out six. She also homered and drove in two runs.
In other NE8 action on Monday, play was suspended with DeKalb batting in the bottom of the sixth inning in 3-3 game with Norwell. The contest will be completed sometime in the next couple of weeks.
Railroaders fall; Warriors win
GARRETT — Garrett lost to Heritage 6-0 on Monday.
Danica Fuller pitched a two-hit shutout for the Patriots, striking out 14 and walking nobody. She also had three hits offensively and scored a run.
In other action Monday, Westview won at Hamilton 19-9 in seven innings.
Boys Prep Golf EN got past Norwell
KENDALLVILLE — East Noble defeated Norwell 173-176 on a wet Monday at Noble Hawk.
The Knights also won the junior varsity match 189-193.
On Saturday at Lake James Golf Club in Angola, East Noble won the Fremont JV Invitational, shooting 366.
Owen Longsworth was second overall with an 87 to lead the Knights. He was followed by teammates Caden Treesh in third with 88 and Grant Pattee in fourth with 89.
Prep Track & Field DeKalb teams defeat Knights
WATERLOO — DeKalb’s boys and girls teams defeated East Noble in Northeast 8 dual competition Monday.
The Baron boys won 72-59 and the DeKalb girls outscored the Knights 75-55.
DeKalb winners in the boys meet included Asher Hallam in the 800, Tim O’Keefe in the 1,600, Landon Knowles in the 3,200, Myles Dobson in the pole vault, Nick Roberts in the long jump, Wyatt Birch in the shot put and Trenton Brown in the discus.
Boys winners for East Noble included Ari Gabet in the 100, Jayvion Stokes in the 200, Gavin Sparkman in the 400, Ashton Fuller in the high hurdles, Anthony Mitchener in the intermediate hurdles and Cale Ernsberger in the high jump.
DeKalb won the 4x100 and 4x800 relays, and the Knights took the 4x400.
Lydia Bennett won the 400 and 1,600 for the DeKalb girls. Other Baron winners included Abby DeTray in the 400, Olivia Woodcox in the 3,200, Myca Miller in the intermediate hurdles, Scout Warner in the high jump and Breann Fordyce in the discus.
DeKalb took all three relays.
Winners for the Knight girls were Rya Montoya in the 100, Lilli Crow in the 200, Megan Seymour in the low hurdles, Kylie Walz in the pole vault, Danyelle Jordan in the long jump and Lexie Lalone in the shot put.
DeKalb boys 72, East Noble 59
100 — Gabet (EN) 11.5, 2. Dobson (DK) 11.6, 3. J. King (DK) 11.7, 4. Klein (EN) 12.2, 5. Stokes (EN) 12.3, 6. Schmidt (DK) 12.4. 200 — 1. Stokes (EN) 22.5, 2. Mahoney (DK) 22.7, 3. B. Meyer (DK) 22.8, 4. Sparkman (EN) 23.1, 5. J. King (DK) 23.2, 6. Schmidt (DK) 24.8. 400 — 1. Sparkman (EN) 54.9, 2. Marcellus (EN) 56.2, 3. K. Fuller (EN) 56.9, 4. Merritt (DK) 57.6, 5. B. Meyer (DK) 1:01.1, 6. Stuckey (DK) 1:04.8, 7. Norrick (DK) 1:15.6. 800 — 1. Hallam (DK) 2:06.3, 2. Schlotter (EN) 2:26.4, 3. Hoffman (EN) 2:31.6, 4. Norrick (DK) 3:05.9. 1,600 — 1. O’Keefe (DK) 4:38.6, 2. Warren (EN) 4:39.1, 3. Hefty (DK) 4:48, 4. Quake (EN) 5:01.8, 5. Brinker (EN) 5:02.3, 6. Sowles (EN) 5:02.8, 7. Savoie (EN) 5:14.6, 8. Golden (EN) 5:54.6, 9. Stuckey (DK) 5:55.6, 10. Elkins (DK) 6:30.3. 3,200 — 1. Knowles (DK) 11:02, 2. Abernathy (DK) 12:08, 3. Elkins (DK) 14:07.
110 High Hurdles: 1. A. Fuller 15.5, 2. Wilson (DK) 17.6, 3. Mitchener (EN) 17.8, 4. Evans (DK) 18.9, 5. Harris (EN) 19.3. 300 Low Hurdles: 1. Mitchener (EN) 48.2, 2. Evans (DK) 48.3, 3. J. King (DK) 50.5, 4. England (DK) 51.5, 5. Harris (EN) 52.2. 4x100 — 1. DeKalb 45.8. 4x400 — 1. EN 3:48, 2. DeKalb 3:50. 4x800 — 1. DeKalb 10:46.
Shot Put — 1. Birch (DK) 44-10 1/2, 2. Zeighty (EN) 39-10 1/2, 3. Penrod (DK) 39-3, 4. N. Brown (DK) 38-7, 5. O’Conner (EN) 38-0, 6. Miller (EN) 36-4 1/2. Discus — 1. T. Brown (DK) 130-1, 2. Smith (EN) 123-5, 3. Klein (EN) 116-7, 4. O’Conner (EN) 114-9, 5. Dunn (DK) 110-11, 6. Jiminez (EN) 103-5. Long Jump — 1. Roberts (DK) 19-4 1/2, 2. Ernsberger (EN) 18-3, 3. Mitchener (EN) 18-1 1/2, 4. Golden (EN) 17-9 1/2, 5. Mahoney (DK) 17-9, 6. Joachim (DK) 17-5, 7. J. King (DK) 16-10 1/2. High Jump — Cale Ernsberger (EN) 5-8, 2. Penrod (DK) 5-6. Pole Vault — 1. Dobson (DK) 8-0, 2. T. Meyer (DK) 7- 1/2, 3. Hartman (EN) 7-0.
DeKalb girls 75, East Noble 55
100 — 1. Montoya (EN) 13.1, 2. J. Crow (EN) 13.5, 3. Bradley (EN) 13.6, 4. Schoenherr (DK) 13.7, 5. Cox (DK) 13.7, 6. Fortman (EN) 13.7, 7. Abbott (DK) 14.2, 8. Jackson (DK) 14.6. 200 — 1. L. Crow (EN) 26.1, 2. Harig (DK) 26.7, 3. Winkle (EN) 27.1, 4. Montoya (EN) 27.6, 5. Cox (DK) 28.9. 400 — 1. DeTray (DK) 1:03.9, 2. K. David (EN) 1:07.1, 3. B. Fordyce (DK) 1:10.3, 4. Barkey (DK) 1:17.1, 5. C. Woodcox (DK) 1:19.5, 6. Yoder (DK) 1:21.5. 800 — 1. Bennett (DK) 2:21.1, 2. DeTray (DK) 2:41.2, 3. Kempf (EN) 2:59.1, 4. Yoder (DK) 3:03.2, 5. Raatz (EN) 3:38.8, 6. Gentis (DK) 3:33.7. 1,600 — 1. Bennett (DK) 6:31.6, 2. Gentis (DK) 7:02.1, 3. Barton (DK) 7:18.7. 3,200 — 1. Woodcox (DK) 14:47.3, 2. Patino (DK) 15:42.
100 Intermediate Hurdles — 1. Miller (DK) 16.3, 2. Jordan (EN) 17.4, 3. Seymour (EN) 17.5, 4. Kempf (EN) 19.3. 300 Low Hurdles — 1. Seymour (EN) 52.3, 2. Harig (DK) 58.2, 3. Adame (DK) 58.2. 4x100 — 1. DeKalb 54.1, EN 56.8. 4x400 — DeKalb 5:54.7. 4x800 — 1. DeKalb 13:22.
Shot Put — 1. Lalone (EN) 29-9, 2. R. David (EN) 28-6 1/2, 3. B. Fordyce (DK) 28-6, 4. N. Fordyce (DK) 25-11, 5. Fleck (EN) 25-8, 6. LaRowe (EN) 25-7 1/2. Discus — 1. B. Fordyce (DK) 100-1, 2. Munson (EN) 81-10, 3. N. Fordyce (DK) 76-11, 4. Lalone (EN) 74-9, 5. LaRowe (EN) 70-1, 6. Anderson (DK) 66-11. Long Jump — 1. Jordan (EN) 16-6 1/2, 2. Montoya (EN) 15-0, 3. Miller (DK) 14-10, 4. Harig (EN) 14-8 1/2, 5. J. Jarrett (DK) 14-2 1/2, 6. Carroll (EN) 14-1. High Jump — 1. Warner (DK) 5-4, 2. Schoenherr (DK) 5-1, 3. Bradley (EN) 4-10, 4. Thiel (EN) 4-8, 5. Slone (EN) 4-4, 6. Borrero (EN) 4-2. Pole Vault — 1. Walz (EN) 8- 1/2, 2. Slavin (DK) 6- 1/2, 3. Honaker (EN) 6- 1/2, 4. Fortman (EN) 6-0.
Prep Girls Tennis DeKalb edges Bishop Luers
FORT WAYNE — DeKalb edged Bishop Luers 3-2 Friday. Sophie Pfister and Sydney Shambaugh claimed singles wins for the Barons.
In Waterloo Monday, DeKalb defeated Fort Wayne North Side 5-0.
Middle School Tennis
Carroll defeats DeKalb
WATERLOO — Carroll was a 4-1 winner in a middle school match Friday.
Oliver Derrow had the win for the Barons at No. 1 singles.
The Chargers also won the junior varsity match 6-3 with one tie.
The doubles teams of Henry Ballard and Isaac Webb, Gabe Myers and Aubrey Dunn and Wyatt Cook and Alex Erwin all won for DeKalb. Calleigh Yankey and Noelle Shepherd tied in their match.
