WATERLOO — Riley Winebrenner peaked at just the right time for DeKalb’s cross country team last fall.
Now the Baron senior hopes she has found just the right fit to continue her running career. She committed Thursday to compete for Lawrence University in Appleton, Wisconsin.
The Vikings compete in the Midwest Conference and NCAA Division III.
Winebrenner plans to major in anthropology and linguistics.
“I liked it as a small liberal arts college,” she said. “I liked the team aspect of the cross country team. I had a few options. In the end I thought Lawrence fit me best.”
Winebrenner saved the best for last in her senior season at DeKalb. She earned first-team All-Northeast 8 Conference honors for her fourth-place finish in the conference meet. She followed that with an individual sectional championship at West Noble.
She came back with a fourth-place regional finish and ran to 33rd place in the semi-state.
“She ran really well in the postseason,” DeKalb coach Josh Maple said.”She had a breakout season. She trained hard over the summer and it paid off for her.”
Winebrenner said she began running at age 11 in sixth grade at the urging of her mother.
“My mom ran in college and in high school, and she suggested I pick up cross country,” she said. “I’ve been doing it ever since.”
Maple is happy to see another of his runners get the opportunity to compete at the next level.
It’s great she decided to run in college,” Maple said. “I ran at a small college and I like to see kids run at a small college if that fits them.
“That’s always one of my goals, to have the kids run in college and stay excited about running.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.