PLYMOUTH — It’s been a pretty darn good freshman boys golf season for Westview’s Silas Haarer.
That freshman campaign came to a close on Thursday as Haarer shot a 5-over par 77 as an individual at the Plymouth Regional at Swan Lake Golf Club.
And though Haarer did not advance to next week’s IHSAA State Finals, it appears he’s established himself as a force to be reckoned with in the area for the next three years.
Westview coach Jeff Marchant said Haarer established himself right out of the gate as the Warriors’ No. 1 golfer.
“He played pretty well out there today,” Marchant said of Haarer’s performance on the second biggest stage in local boys high school golf. Haarer played in a foursome with Maconaquah’s Drake Guyer, South Bend St. Joseph’s Joe Borsodi and Northridge’s Cory Hochstetler.
The Warriors lost five seniors off of this year’s team, including three members of their starting five. They’ll be looking for Haarer to be their No. 1 again next year, so they’ll need a few new players to step up around him, Marchant said.
Among other area teams and individuals at Thursday’s regional, East Noble shot a team score of 336 to finish 13th.
The Knights’ No. 3 player, Ronan Fisher, carded a 77 for the top East Noble score. No. 1 Caden Anderson had an 81, followed by No. 5 Joseph Sorrell and No. 2 Ryan Norden with 89s and No. 4 Nate Bowker with a 96.
East Noble coach Jason Buchs said his program took a step forward in 2022.
“We’re going to keep working hard and building our program,” Buchs said.
Garrett’s Carter Demske and Fremont’s Lukas Berlew also made the regional field as individuals. Demske shot an 80 and Berlew carded an 82.
Leo won the regional title with a 295. Penn and Warsaw both shot 298. All three teams advanced to state, slated for Tuesday and Wednesday at Prairie View.
Carroll’s Hunter Melton is headed to state as an individual after shooting a 2-under-par 70 on Thursday at the Plymouth Regional and finishing second after a one-hole playoff with Leo’s Wes Opliger and Justin Hicks.
Plymouth Regional
At Swan Lake Golf Club
Team scores (top 3 advance to state): 1. Leo 295, 2. Warsaw 298, 3. Penn 298, 4. Columbia City 308, 5. Bishop Dwenger 311, 6. Northridge 312, 7. FW Carroll 314, 8. Homestead 316, 9. South Bend St. Joseph 328, 10. Culver Academies 330, 11. Fairfield 334, 12. Goshen 335, 13. East Noble 336, 14. Lewis Cass 342, 15. Kokomo 344, 16. Maconaquah 347. 17. FW Canterbury 367, 18. Mishawaka Marian 381.
Top individuals: 1. Wes Opliger (Leo) 70 (won medalist honor in playoff), 2. Hunter Melton (Car) 70, 3. Justin Hicks (Leo) 70, 4. Brayden Miller (FF) 71, 5t. Ryan Hahaj (Penn), Maddox Snyder (Penn) and Jaxson Gould (War) 72.
Top individuals advancing without a team: 1. Melton (Car) 70, 2, B. Miller (FF) 71, 3t. Brock Reschly (NR) and Owen Kruschwitz (Man) 73, 5. Karson Parrott (Kok) 75.
