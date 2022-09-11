LAGRANGE — Fairfield once again found a way to put a blemish on another solid Fremont girls golf season at the Northeast Corner Conference Tournament.
The Falcons tied the Eagles Saturday at Heron Creek Golf Club at 391. Fairfield won the fifth player tiebreaker to repeat as conference tournament champions.
The 106 of Fairfield's Bella Blosser was better than the 114 of Eagle freshman Emery Laughlin to give the Falcons the tournament crown.
Fremont was the only team in the nine-team field to have three girls shoot in the 90s: Kenadee Porath tied for fourth place with 91, Khloe Glendening in sixth with 92 and Presley Scott tied for ninth with 98. Eagles coach Eric Wirick said it was safe to say that all five of his players could look back at their rounds and say they missed an opportunity to knock off a stroke or two.
"We lost a close one again," Wirick said. "Fairfield played well like they did last year.
"We had three make all-conference and two more honorable mentions," Wirick continued. "We had a little bit of nerves to start, but we were OK after that."
Senior Reagan Rhodes had 110 for Fremont. The Eagles and Falcons were 12 shots better than third-place Westview, who was led by individual champion Hope Haarer with an 84.
"It feels pretty good," Haarer said. "I had a few rough holes, but I also had a few good holes to balance it out."
Haarer was four shots better than conference runner-up Mackensy Mabie of West Noble.
Mabie felt she had her ups and downs, but took where she finished.
"I had a lot of approach shots roll over the greens. But my drives were good," Mabie said. "I'm glad I ended up where I did."
Lakeland was fourth with a 407, and has come a long way since the start of the season. It started with a 489 in the Goshen Invitational on Aug. 1 at Black Squirrel.
The Lakers were led by Caitlyn Miller, who played her best round of the season with a 90 and finished third. She was not available for the Goshen Invite.
Churubusco was fifth with 419, followed by West Noble (425), Angola (444), Garrett (449) and Prairie Heights 517.
Churubusco had two all-conference players, Emma Walters tied for fourth with 91 and Lauren Stroder tied for 14th place with 102.
The Hornets and Railroaders each had an All-NECC finisher. Garrett's Emmah Moody tied for 12th place with 101. Angola senior Lucy Smith tied for 14th with 102.
The Panthers were led by Emily Anders' 125.
Prairie Heights, Lakeland, Westview, West Noble, Churubusco and Fairfield will play in the East Noble Sectional on Friday at Cobblestone. Haarer and Mabie will try to be regional qualifiers again.
"I feel like Cobblestone is my home away from my regular home course," Mabie said. "I feel very comfortable there."
Haarer said, "I think my putting needs to be strong. At Cobblestone, the greens are fast and putting can make or break you."
Angola, Fremont and Garrett will be in the Hornets' sectional at Zollner on Saturday. The Eagles will be competing with DeKalb and Snider for two regional-qualifying spots. Bishop Dwenger is the favorite.
Fremont tied for third with the Barons at the Angola Sectional last year and won the fifth-player tiebreaker over DeKalb to go to regional. The Eagles received another reminder of how close postseason tournaments can get on Saturday.
"This has got to be a learning experience," Wirick said. "Every shot counts."
2022 Northeast Corner Conference Girls Golf Tournament
Saturday
at Heron Creek Golf Club, LaGrange
Team Scores
1. Fairfield 391 (won tournament via fifth-player tiebreaker), 2. Fremont 391, 3. Westview 403, 4. Lakeland 407, 5. Churubusco 419, 6. West Noble 425, 7. Angola 444, 8. Garrett 449, 9. Prairie Heights 517.
All-NECC Team (top 15 finishers and ties)
1. Hope Haarer (WV) 84, 2. Mackensy Mabie (WN) 88, 3. Caitlyn Miller (LL) 90, 4t. Kenadee Porath (FR) and Emma Walters (CH) 91, 6. Khloe Glendening (FR) 92, 7. Addie Mast (FF) 93, 8. Bailey Willard (FF) 96, 9t. Presley Scott (FR) and Danika Yoder (WV) 98, 11. Mallory McGowen (FF) 100, 12t. Emmah Moody (G) and Brooke Retterbush (LL) 101, 14t. Lauren Stroder (CH), Amelia Trump (LL), Malley Behles (FF) and Lucy Smith (A) 102.
All-NECC Honorable Mentions
18. Aubrey Weigold (WN) 104, 19. Ava Brown (WV) 105, 20. Bella Blosser (FF) 107, 21. Brooke Shelburne (A) 107, 22t. Reagan Rhodes (FR) and Zoie Tonkel (CH) 110, 24. Sydney Suelzer (G) 113, 25t. Lydia Trost (LL) and Emery Laughlin (FR) 114, 27t. Courtney Barse (G) def. Kabella Watkins (LL) 115.
Team-By-Team Scoring
Fairfield 391 — Willard 50-46 96, A. Mast 52-41 93, Behles 53-49 102, McGowen 49-51 100, Blosser 50-56 106
Fremont 391 — Porath 50-41 91, Glendening 46-46 92, Scott 49-49 98, R. Rhodes 57-53 110, Laughlin 58-56 114
Westview 403 — H. Haarer 43-41 84, Ava Brown 54-51 105, Da. Yoder 50-48 98, L. Bennett 57-59 116, Moore 69-62 131
Lakeland 407 — Trump 53-49 102, Retterbush 52-49 101, C. Miller 47-43 90, Ka. Watkins 58-57 115, Trost 59-55 114
Churubusco 419 — Z. Tonkel 56-54 110, Walters 45-46 91, Stroder 50-52 102, R. Baker 57-59 116, Wright 59-58 117
West Noble 425 — Mabie 45-43 88, Weigold 54-50 104, Hawn 59-58 117, Hamman 61-55 116, A. Seigel 64-62 126
Angola 444 — Lucy Smith 54-48 102, B. Shelburne 54-53 107, T. Shelburne 62-60 122, Spreuer 65-51 116, S. Smith 63-56 119.
Garrett 449 — Barse 63-52 115, Moody 51-50 101, Suelzer 55-58 113, Laney Miller 58-62 120
Prairie Heights 517 — Middleton 67-64 131, Anders 62-63 125, O. Grossman 70-64 134, L. Johnson 68-67 135, Teller 65-62 127
