Prep Baseball Carroll Sectional semifinals moved
FORT WAYNE — Due to inclement weather, the Class 4A sectional baseball semifinals at Carroll High School that included both East Noble and DeKalb were postponed to today.
The Knights’ game against Northrop is now set for a first pitch of 4 p.m., and the Barons’ contest against Snider will follow.
Prep Girls Tennis LPC’s Korte falls in singles sectional final
MIDDLEBURY — Lakewood Park Christian sophomore Lauren Korte lost to Fairfield freshman Addison Mast 6-0, 6-0 in the singles sectional final match at Northridge Thursday.
Mast is the daughter of West Noble Community Schools superintendent Galen Mast.
Korte ended her first season of high school tennis with an 11-1 record.
Boys Prep Golf Warriors downed by Goshen on the road
NAPPANEE — Westview lost to Goshen 160-191 on Thursday at McCormick Creek. Host Jimtown only had a couple of golfers.
