LIGONIER — Angola cross country kicked off the postseason by breaking out the brooms. The Hornets swept the Northeast Corner Conference meet on Saturday morning.
Angola also had the top finisher in each race. Izaiah Steury broke the West Noble course record in a time of 15:11.13 in his first-place finish in the boys race. Gracynn Hinkley took the top spot the girls race with a time of 19:48.31.
In the boys race, the Hornets had five runners in the top 25 for a total of 56 points. Westview finished second with 68 points, followed by Garrett at 72, West Noble 111, Churubusco 113, Lakeland 118, Prairie Heights 185, Fairfield 215, Fremont 251, Hamilton 290. Central Noble and Eastside did not score as a team.
After Steury, Angola's Sam Yarnelle finished in third at 17:10.38, and Ollie Koch came in 14th at 17:46.14 to make the All-NECC team. Gavin Hinkley placed 16th, and Cooper Enyeart crossed in 22nd.
The Warriors were led by Lyndon Miller and Kayden Moore. Miller placed eighth in 17:35.72, and Moore followed in ninth at 17:36.9. Anthony Sanchez also made the all-conference team in 13th at 17:44.88. Adrian Miller place 18th, and Cole Bontrager placed 20th for Westview.
Garrett was led by Tanner McMain, who crossed the finish line in fourth at 17:19.07. Luke Coffman and Gavin Weller placed, 11th and 12th, respectively. Coffman finished in 17:41.28, and Weller had a time of 17:43.78.
The Chargers' top finisher was Grant Flora, who came in second place at 16:32. His teammate Isaac Silva was the last to make the All-NECC team in 15th place at 17:46.84.
Also making the all-conference first team were Prairie Heights' Hank Glasgo in fifth place at 17:20.46, Lakeland's Zeke Wachtman in sixth at 17:31.30, Churubusco's Wyatt Neireiter in 7th at 17:34.65 and Caden Hostetler of Lakeland in 10th at 17:40.3.
Central Noble's Noah Shepherd placed 28th, Hamilton's Jagger Hurraw came in 54th and Eastside's Binyam Biddle finished 57th.
On the girls side, the Hornets scored 53 points and had six girls finish in the top 25.
Fremont finished in second place at 65 points, ahead of West Noble with 93, Churubusco 120, Fairfield 123, Prairie Heights 131, Garrett 137 and Westview 141. Eastside, Central Noble, Lakeland and Hamilton competed as non-scoring teams.
After Hinkley crossed the finish, two of her teammates finished behind her for all-conference first team honors. Jordan Davenport finished in fourth at 20:24.51, and Ava Budak placed eighth 21:25.12. Holly Schneider finished in 20th, Isabella Budak came in 24th and Isabella Underwood-Sanders crossed in 25th.
Fremont had four girls in the top 15 and earn All-NECC recognition. Morgan Gannon came in third in 20:13.94, Makayla Gumbel finished sixth in 21:20.65, Natalie Gochenour crossed in 12nd at 21:45.76 and Hallie Shrewsburg finished in 21:50.51 in 15th.
The Chargers' Ruby Clark finished in fifth in 21:16.71, and her teammate Ava Bish placed seventh at 21:21.38.
Garrett's Nataley Armstrong finished in second place with a time of 20:10.73, and her teammate Makenna Malcolm also made the all-conference team with a 10th place finish in 21:29.
Rounding out the rest of the all-conference first team were Westview's Kiana Mast in ninth place at 21:29.05, Central Noble's Madi Vice in 13th at 21:48.55 and Churubusco's Ella Elias in 14th at 21:49.32.
Prairie Heights' Allison Steele just missed first team honors with her 16th-place finish. Eastside's Karly Kauffman finished 17th. Hamilton's top runner was Jasmine Schiek in 37th, and Lakeland's best finisher was Abbie McNamara in 40th.
Northeast Corner Conference Meet at West Noble
Boys
Team scores
1. Angola 56, 2. Westview 68, 3. Garrett 72, 4. West Noble 111, 5. Churubusco 113, 6. Lakeland 118, 7. Prairie Heights 185, 8. Fairfield 215, 9. Fremont 251, 10. Hamilton 290.
Individual results
Top 15 All-NECC, next 10 honorable mention
1. Steury (A) 15:11.13, 2. Flora (WN) 16:32, 3. Yarnelle (A) 17:10.38, 4. McMain (G) 17:19.07, 5. Glaso (PH) 17:20.46, 6. Wachtman (LL) 17:31.30, 7. Neireiter (C) 17:34.65, 8. L. Miller (WV) 17:35.72, 9. Moore (WV) 17:36.9, 10. Hostetler (LL) 17:40.3, 11. Coffman (G) 17:41.28, 12. Weller (G) 17:43.78, 13. Sanchez (WV) 17:44.88, 14. Koch (A) 17:46.14, 15. Silva (WN) 17:46.84, 16. Hinkley (A) 18:01.22, 17. Belcher (C) 18:16.72, 18. A. Miller (WV) 18:18.41, 19. Mast (FF) 18:25.27, 20. Bontrager (WV) 18:31.13, 21. Presswood (G) 18:32.43, 22. Enyeart (A) 18:35.02, 23. Schuller (WN) 18:35.04, 24. Malcolm (G) 18:38.57. 25. Davis (G) 18:40.35, 26. Palmer (C) 18:51.34, 27. N. Bontrager (WV) 18:51.34, 28. Shepherd (CN) 18:55.22, 29. Stroder (C) 18:57.71, 30. McLatcher (F) 18:59.85, 31. Cearbaugh (PH) 19:03.02, 32. Palm (LL) 19:03.42, 33. Rodriguez (WN) 19:06.92, 34. Yoder (W) 19:08.53, 35. Jaeger (LL) 19:09.84, 36. Krider (C) 19:20.66, 37. Smith (C) 19:21.87, 38. Troyer (LL) 19:25.41, 39. Bender (FF) 19:26.16, 40. Campos (WN) 19:31.65, 41. Blankenship (LL) 19:35.93, 42. Forrest (F) 19:39.22, 43. Bieberich (WN) 19:39.3, 44. Bartlett (WN) 19:39.69, 45. Herbert (A) 19:43.58, 46. Rinker (C) 19:50.07, 47. Hershberger (WV) 19:50.13, 48. Reed (G) 19:53.8, 49. Noward (WV) 19:54.41, 50. Decker (FF) 19:54.96.
Girls
Team scores
1. Angola 53, 2. Fremont 65, 3. West Noble 93, 4. Churubusco 120, 5. Fairfield 123, 6. Prairie Heights 131, 7. Garrett 137, 8. Westview 141.
Individual results
Top 15 All-NECC, next 10 honorable mention
1. Hinkley (A) 19:48.31, 2. Armstrong (G) 20:10.73, 3. Gannon (F) 20:13.94, 4. Davenport (A) 20:43.51, 5. Clark (WN) 21:16.71, 6. Gumbel (F) 21:20.65, 7. Bish (WN) 21:21.38, 8. A. Budak (A) 21:25.12, 9. Mast (WV) 21:29.05, 10. Malcolm (G) 21:29.73, 11. Kuhn (FF) 21:40.18, 12. Gochenour (F) 21:45.76, 13. Vice (CN) 21:48.55, 14. Elias (C) 21:49.32, 15. Shrewsburg (F) 21:50.51, 16. Steele (PH) 21:52.63, 17. Kauffman (E) 21:59.37, 18. C. DeBolt (C) 22:04.43, 19. Haro-Rodriguez (WN) 22:06.20, 20. Schneider (A) 22:15.74, 21. Martin (WN) 22:19.13, 22. Fernandez (PH) 22:23.39, 23. J. DeBolt (C) 22:36.13, 24. Budak (A) 22:51.59, 25. Underwood-Sanders (A) 22:57.32. 26. Culp (FF) 23:18.76, 27. Gieger (FF) 23:36.89, 28. Lewis (PH) 23:37.99, 29. Longardner (C) 23:40.66, 30. Bechtel (FF) 23:43.54, 31. Eash (WV) 23:45.21, 32. Peters (CN) 24:00.58, 33. McCullough (F) 24:00.98, 34. Buss (E) 24:01.91, 35. Owlsey (WV) 24:06.39, 36. Rainsberger (WV) 24:10.77, 37. Schiek (H) 24:15.02, 38. Rago (A) 24:20, 39. Jackson (A) 24:22.51, 40. McNamara (LL) 24:24.11, 41. James (PH) 24:24.54, 42. Green (FF) 24:29.97, 43. Glasgo (PH) 24:39, 44. Bell (PH) 24:48.43, 45. Hostetler (PH) 25:00.82, 46. Liechty (G) 25:05.15, 47. Helbert (E) 25:10.64, 48. Warrener (WV) 25:14.57, 49. Bontrager (FF) 25:21.27, 50. Wiley (PH) 25:27.35.
