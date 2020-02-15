FORT WAYNE — Nine area wrestlers punched their tickets to the state finals Saturday at the Allen County War Memorial Coliseum.
Garrett led the way at the New Haven Semi-State, advancing three grapplers to the sports’ largest stage, with East Noble sending two to Indianapolis. Angola, Churubusco, Eastside and Prairie Heights each send one.
The two-day state meet begins on Friday, with the first round commencing at 6 p.m.
In addition to advancing three wrestlers — 106 pounder Hayden Brady, 113 pounder Colton Weimer and 170 pounder Clayton Fielden — the Railroaders finished third in the team standings, amassing 60.5 points. Western won the meet with 72 points, with Bellmont finishing as runner-up at 65.
In a postseason stretch that has already seen the Railroaders’ team claim titles in the sectional and regional meets, the overall semi-state performance was further evidence of the growth of the program, said coach Nick Kraus.
“These guys have just made huge strides, all across the board,” Kraus said. “We have gone toe-to-toe with some big programs this season. These guys believe that every time they step on the mat they are going to win, and you saw that (Saturday).”
Garrett was led by Fielden, who won the semi-state title at 170 pounds, defeating Elkhart Memorial’s Clayton Lundy by tech fall, 23-7, in the title match. The performance capped a strong showing by the Railroaders senior, who won by fall in each of his first three matches against Muncie Central’s Titus Water (2:31), Jimtown’s Tim Hunter (3:50) and Southern Wells’ Jacob Duncan (2:47).
It was Fielden’s second straight semi-state title, said Kraus, this version of Fielden is much better than the one that finished second at state a year ago.
“His emotions are much more under control,” Kraus said. “When he loses, he doesn’t get as upset and win he wins he’s not as fired up. He’s more coachable than he’s ever been, and it all leads to just an overall better wrestler.”
Brady finished second in the 106-pound bracket and Weimer was the 113-pound third-place finisher.
Brady lost to Bellmont’s Isaac Ruble in the title match by fall in the second period. “He came back from some adversity, though, in the semifinal match,” Kraus said.
Weimer defeated Jay County’s Ethan Riley in the consolation match, a 7-4 decision.
Also winning semi-state titles were Prairie Heights’ Isiah Levitz and Churubusco’s Dominic Heath.
In the 120-pound match, Heath claimed a 3-2 decision over Angola senior Jett Boots — the first match the two have been in together this season. Heath scored the winning takedown midway through the third period, after the two had been tied 1-1 after four minutes.
“Dom is great on his feet, great defensively, partly due to his background in jiu jitsu and MMA (mixed martial arts),” ’Busco coach Josh Kimmel said. “And, you saw that because it was a takedown match. He blocks better than most guys you’ll see and he’s really tough to score on. And, in these matches, it’s those little things that allow you to win.”
Added Heath: “When I finally got in on (Boots), I knew I just needed to listen to my coaches, and they were telling me if I just get one point of contact on the mat, then it’s a takedown. So, I was able to do that.”
Heath defeated Adams Central’s Logan Uhlman, 5-0, in the first round, then pinned Western’s Aidan Belt in the second. An 8-3 win over Delta’s John Robinson in the semis sent him to the championship match.
Levitz’ run to the 160-pound title kept him undefeated this season, now 40-0 on this year. After finishing third in the meet last season, the Panthers senior set out to improve himself, both on and off the mat.
“I refocused myself, on my faith and in God, and I know that’s a big reason I am where I’m at right now,” Levitz said.
On the mat, Levitz said his feet were his biggest area of focus, learning how to not rely on his riding ability as much, but restructure himself around a more feet-focused style.
The improvements showed in his four wins, one coming by pin, another by tech fall and two by major decision. His final victory came in a 10-1 win over Columbia City’s Jackson Pettigrew in the title match, with wins against Southern Wells’ Jed Perry, Kokomo’s Kymani Howard and Bellmont’s Isaac Friedt.
Also advancing out of the meet were East Noble’s Keegan Milott and Aidan Sprague, and Eastside’s Lane Burns.
Sprague finished second at 113, while Milott was fourth in the 106-pound class. Milott lost to Brady in the 106-pound semifinals, then again to Western’s Anthony Martin in the third-place match. Sprague fell by pin to Peru’s Trey Sturgill in the 113-pound title match.
Burns finished fourth at 138 pounds, dropping a 16-6 major decision to Bellmont’s Kyle Lawson in the third-place match. He claimed wins over Cowan’s Toby Abbott and Northridge’s Logan Hooley before losing his first match to Western’s Hayden Shepherd in the semifinals.
