INDIANAPOLIS — With two weeks left in the regular season this Bob Lovell and Paul Condry hosted the 2020 IHSAA Football Sectional Pairing Show on the IHSAA Champions Network.

Sectionals will begin Friday, Oct. 23 with the state championship’s taking place Nov. 27-28 at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis.

Sectional 44 Class AChurubusco at Triton

Adams Central at Fremont

North Miami at Caston

Northfield at Southwood

Sectional 35 Class 2AWoodlan at Prairie Heights

Eastside at Bluffton

Whitko at Fort Wayne Bishop Luers

Central Noble at Fairfield

Sectional 26 Class 3ALakeland at Mishawaka Marian

South Bend Washington at Tippecanoe Valley

Jimtown at Garrett

Glenn at West Noble

Sectional 19 Class 4AColumbia City at East Noble

Angola at DeKalb

Leo at Northridge

Wawasee at Northwood

