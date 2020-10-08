INDIANAPOLIS — With two weeks left in the regular season this Bob Lovell and Paul Condry hosted the 2020 IHSAA Football Sectional Pairing Show on the IHSAA Champions Network.
Sectionals will begin Friday, Oct. 23 with the state championship’s taking place Nov. 27-28 at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis.
Sectional 44 Class AChurubusco at Triton
Adams Central at Fremont
North Miami at Caston
Northfield at Southwood
Sectional 35 Class 2AWoodlan at Prairie Heights
Eastside at Bluffton
Whitko at Fort Wayne Bishop Luers
Central Noble at Fairfield
Sectional 26 Class 3ALakeland at Mishawaka Marian
South Bend Washington at Tippecanoe Valley
Jimtown at Garrett
Glenn at West Noble
Sectional 19 Class 4AColumbia City at East Noble
Angola at DeKalb
Leo at Northridge
Wawasee at Northwood
