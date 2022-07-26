High Schools Fremont announces first fall sports practices
FREMONT — Fremont High School announced its first practice dates for fall sports teams. All necessary paperwork must be on file for student-athletes before the first practice.
The first practice for girls golf will be on Friday. A shuttle bus will leave FHS at 5 p.m. for the driving range at Bella Vista Golf Course in Coldwater, Michigan, and will return to the school at 7 p.m.
The other fall sports will have their first practices on Monday.
Boys tennis will have two practices on Monday at the school’s tennis courts, from 9-11 a.m. and in the evening at a time to be determined.
Football practice will start at 2 p.m. at Fremont’s Team Building.
Volleyball practice will run from 3:30-6 p.m. at the FHS gym.
Cross country practice will run from 3-5 p.m. Monday. Meet at the Team Building, then a shuttle bus will take the group to Lake Gage.
Auto Racing Henderson among feature winners at Angola
FREMONT — Zach Henderson won the street stock feature Saturday night at Angola Motorsport Speedway as the track held its Mid-Season Championships.
Also winning feature races at AMS were Tanner Jack in the late models, John Gatton Jr. in the modified division, and Chris Heintzelman in the front-wheel drive division.
Kole Elkins and Tony Dager won the lame model heat races. Russ Miller, Brandon Pulver and Tony VanAllen took heat races in the modifieds. Parker Moyer won the street stock heat race, while Nathan Goodman, Warren Barrand and Heintzelman took the front-wheel drive heats.
An on-track autograph session was held after the night’s racing.
The regular four divisions are back in action this Saturday night, with the Midwest Thunder Roadsters on the high banks. Racing begins at 7 p.m., with a free Kids Zone scheduled for 3-6 p.m. The Kids Zone will feature archery tag, a bounce house and other fun activities.
