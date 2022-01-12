AUBURN — Caden Pettis found redemption at the foul line, and Alex Leslie showed practice makes perfect at the free throw line.
All of that followed a shutout effort in the fourth quarter that got DeKalb into overtime against Carroll, where the Barons came up the biggest for a 48-42 boys basketball victory Tuesday night.
Pettis had missed two free throws with the score tied with 1.5 seconds left in the fourth quarter.
When Donnie Wiley got a hand on a rebound and Alex Leslie chased it down, however, Pettis got a second chance. Leslie dumped it to Penrod in a crowded painted area, and he whipped a pass to an open Pettis, who buried it from the left wing to put the Barons ahead to stay in the extra period.
Leslie made one of two four times. After Pettis hit two, Leslie hit six in a row to salt the win away, completing a 12-of-16 performance from the line.
“Pettis hit that three in overtime. That was huge,” said DeKalb coach Marty Beasley after winning his first matchup against his former team. “He missed two free throws that could have sealed it. To come back and hit that three and not worry about it, it’s the composure we want, the confidence we want, that’s awesome.
“Leslie was money at the line. He did a great job of drawing fouls and knocking down free throws. That was huge for us.”
Leslie had a game-high 21 to lead the Barons (4-6) while Pettis finished with 14. Carroll (0-9) got 11 points, including two baskets in overtime, from Cannen Houser and 10 from Andrew Sinish.
Carroll went on an 11-0 run after an early 7-7 tie, and the Barons didn’t seriously cut into the lead. The Chargers led 32-22 after three and seemed poised to give former Eastside coach Ryan Abbott his first win in his new job.
“We gave them too many points the first half,” Beasley said. “Nine on transition they had on three threes, they had five layups, they had six points on offensive rebounds. They were just tougher than we were. They had more bounce in their step and we were kind of slow again.”
The Chargers didn’t score in the fourth quarter, however, missing all six of their field goal tries as DeKalb chipped away. After Penrod converted a bonus, Leslie hit the first of two to tie the game with 1:30 left.
“I’m proud of the kids. They competed, they persevered. They did a lot of good things defensively that we have to do.
“We have to do a better job on offense. We’ve got to do a better job of executing. Our mental focus on executing is not where it needs to be. It’s going to hurt us in big games.”
Carroll won the junior varsity game 53-32. Caiden Hinkle and Kiefer Nagel both scored 13 for the Barons.
